Miss You, the Tamil romantic drama, starring Siddharth and Ashika, is now streaming on Prime Video

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 January 2025 22:03 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/OTT Play

  • Romantic drama with Siddharth & Ashika Ranganath
  • Directed by N Rajasekar, mixed reviews received
The Tamil romantic drama Miss You, featuring Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath in lead roles, is now available for streaming. Directed by N Rajasekar, the film delves into themes of love, rejection, and rediscovery, as it follows an aspiring filmmaker who confesses his love to a woman, only to be rejected and later realise a shared past. Initially released in December, the movie has now made its way to Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu, catering to audiences across languages.

When and Where to Watch Miss You

Miss You began streaming on Prime Video in Tamil and Telugu following its theatrical run. Fans of romantic dramas can now watch this film conveniently from their homes.

Official Trailer and Plot of Miss You

The trailer of Miss You highlights the central conflict of the story—an aspiring filmmaker, played by Siddharth, proposes to a woman, portrayed by Ashika Ranganath, and is rejected. As the story unfolds, he discovers their shared history and grapples with unresolved emotions. The plot explores modern relationship dynamics while offering solutions rooted in timeless themes of love and understanding.

Cast and Crew of Miss You

The film features Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath in their first collaboration. Supporting roles are portrayed by actors such as Karunakaran, Bala Saravanan, and Lollu Sabha Maran. Directed by N Rajasekar, the movie's music is composed by Ghibran, with cinematography handled by KG Venkatesh. Dinesh Ponraj served as the editor, and dialogues were penned by Ashok R. The film was produced under the banner of 7 Miles Per Second.

Reception of Miss You

Upon its release, Miss You received mixed reviews from critics and audiences alike. While the performances of Siddharth and Ashika Ranganath were appreciated, the narrative received varied feedback. It has an IMDb rating of 7.5 / 10.

 

Comments

Further reading: Miss You, Tamil film, Prime Video, romantic drama, Siddharth, Ashika Ranganath, N Rajasekar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
