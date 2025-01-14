The Nothing Phone 3 has been subject to rumours and leaks for quite a while now. The latest information about the UK-based company's next phone, however, comes from a Nothing official, whose leaked email suggests that the purported handset will be launched in Q1 2025. The Nothing Phone 3 is tipped to bring “breakthroughs” in user interface, courtesy of which it will become a platform powered by artificial intelligence (AI). This development comes after a tipster suggested that the British original equipment manufacturer (OEM) could launch three smartphones in 2025.

Nothing Phone 3 Leaks

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), tipster Evan Blass shared an alleged email sent by Nothing Chief Executive Officer Carl Pei with the subject “2025: Nothing's year of innovation”. It goes on to detail the company's achievements and innovations in the past year, such as claiming to become the fastest growing brand in smartphone and audio industries and amassing a total of four billion users globally.

As per Pei, the company has strengthened its ranks by expanding the camera and software teams by 50 percent. The email also mentioned Nothing's plans for 2025, which includes a “landmark” launch. It subsequently confirmed its upcoming flagship phone's moniker — the Nothing Phone 3. The purported device is tipped to launch in Q1 2025 as a successor to the Nothing Phone 2.

While the official did not provide more details about the upcoming flagship phone, the email confirmed that Nothing Phone 3 would be the company's first step towards offering an AI-powered platform and it would be possible through breakthrough innovations in terms of the user interface. Nothing could build upon its AI features, such as the AI-powered smart drawer introduced with the Nothing OS 3.0 update last year.

The official said, “We're aiming at redefining the user experience of personal computing devices – creating technology that knows you, makes your life easier, and is present where you are. Technology that enables us to achieve our greatest creative potential.”