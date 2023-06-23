Technology News

Use of AI in Disney+ Series 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears Among Hollywood Professionals

The opening credits scene for 'Secret Invasion' has been generated with the help of AI.

By Agence France-Presse | Updated: 23 June 2023 10:49 IST
Use of AI in Disney+ Series 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears Among Hollywood Professionals

Photo Credit: Twitter/ @SecretInvasion

WGA has asked studios and streamers for binding agreements to regulate the use of AI

Highlights
  • Marvel's superhero series 'Secret Invasion' stars Samuel L Jackson
  • AI alongside human illustrators were used to generate its opening credits
  • Big Hollywood studios are refusing to rule out the use of AI

The use of artificial intelligence in the new Marvel superhero series 'Secret Invasion' has sparked anxiety and anger in Hollywood, at a time when television and film writers are already striking over their uncertain futures. Director Ali Selim revealed in a recent interview that the Disney+ show - a paranoia-rich spy thriller about shape-shifting aliens that stars Samuel L Jackson - used AI as well as human illustrators to generate its opening credits. The abstract sequence in question blends green-hued urban landscapes, spaceships and shadowy human characters, many of whom gradually reveal themselves to be the reptilian extra-terrestrial 'Skrulls' of the series.

Selim told the Polygon website that the use of AI was intended to provide a sense of 'foreboding'. "When we reached out to the AI vendors, that was part of it - it just came right out of the shape-shifting, Skrull world identity, you know? 'Who did this? Who is this?'" he said. "We would talk to them about ideas and themes and words, and then the computer would go off and do something. And then we could change it a little bit by using words, and it would change. It felt explorative and inevitable, and exciting, and different," said Selim.

But the revelation did not sit well with many in Hollywood, where fears are mounting that AI could replace jobs for script writers, designers and even actors. The refusal of studios like Netflix and Disney to rule out allowing AI to replace human scribes was one factor that led to the writers' strike, now in its eighth week. Jeff Simpson, who is credited as the show's visual development concept artist and worked on a different part of the series, tweeted that he was "really concerned about the impacts of this. I'm devastated, I believe AI to be unethical, dangerous and designed solely to eliminate artists careers," he wrote.

Jon Lam, a storyboard artist, said the use of AI was 'salt in the wounds of all Artists and Writers in the WGA strike'. The Writers Guild of America has asked studios and streamers for binding agreements to regulate the use of AI. Under the proposals, nothing written by AI can be considered 'literary' or 'source' material - industry terms that decide who gets royalties - and scripts written by WGA members cannot 'be used to train AI'.

But according to the WGA, studios "rejected our proposal," and countered with an offer merely to meet once a year to 'discuss advancements in technology'. Method Studios, the company credited with creating the main titles for 'Secret Invasion', said AI was "just one tool among the array of tool sets our artists used." No artists' jobs were replaced by the use of AI, it said in a statement to the Hollywood Reporter.

What are the most exciting titles that gamers can look forward to in 2023? We discuss some of our favourites on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Secret Invasion

Secret Invasion

  • Release Date 21 June 2023
  • Genre Action, Drama, Sci-Fi, Superhero
  • Cast
    Samuel L. Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Emilia Clarke, Cobie Smulders, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonalad, Carmen Ejogo
  • Director
    Thomas Bezucha, Ali Selim
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Kyle Bradstreet, Jonathan Schwartz
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Secret Invasion, Samuel L. Jackson, Disney Plus, Disney Plus Hotstar, Marvel, Marvel Cinematic Universe, MCU, WGA, WGA strike, Writers Guild of America, Hollywood, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Realme Narzo 60 Series Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Will Feature a Curved Display With Thin Bezels

Related Stories

Use of AI in Disney+ Series 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears Among Hollywood Professionals
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 2 Price Leaked: Here's How Much It Might Cost
  2. JioPhone 5G Specifications, Launch Timeline Leak; Alleged Images Tip Design
  3. Motorola Edge 40, Moto G32 Get New Colour Options in India: See Here
  4. Motorola Razr 40 and Razr 40 Ultra Will Launch in India on This Date
  5. Xiaomi Pad 6 Review: Doubling Down on Value
  6. Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro New Colour Options Leaked: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Price in India Tipped Again Ahead of July 4 Launch
  8. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
  9. Use of AI in 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears in Hollywood
  10. Neeyat, Starring Vidya Balan, Gets New Teaser and Posters Ahead of Trailer Release
#Latest Stories
  1. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Return to Losses, Stablecoins Hold Onto Profits on the Price Chart
  2. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 Tipped to Feature Google Maps Support on Outer Screen: Details
  3. Fast & Furious Hobbs Spin-Off to Feature Showdown With Jason Momoa’s Dante Reyes: Report
  4. Use of AI in Disney+ Series 'Secret Invasion' Intro Raises New Fears Among Hollywood Professionals
  5. Realme Narzo 60 Series Design Teased Ahead of Launch, Will Feature a Curved Display With Thin Bezels
  6. Facebook Asked to Evaluate Political Violence Promotion on Platform by Parent Meta’s Oversight Board
  7. Amazon's Acquisition of iRobot Faces EU Antitrust Investigation, Sources Say
  8. Facebook, Instagram to End News Access in Canada Over Incoming Law on Paying Publishers
  9. JioPhone 5G Alleged Live Images Showcase Design; Specifications and Launch Timeline Tipped
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.