Samsung has already confirmed that its Privacy Display feature will appear in upcoming flagship phones, and the Galaxy S26 Ultra is likely among the first to feature it. Now, a new leak suggests that Apple will adopt Samsung's privacy display technology for its laptop lineup. Samsung's latest functionality offers multiple settings for adjusting the visibility of smartphone screens. It helps users to limit their screen visibility in crowded areas from side angles and prevents nearby onlookers from seeing what's on a user's screen.

MacBooks Could Get Samsung's Privacy Display Feature

Ice Universe (@UniverseIce), citing a report from Omdia, claims that Samsung's latest Privacy Display technology could make its way to Apple's MacBook lineup by 2029. The solution is expected to offer a customisable privacy experience, unlike traditional privacy screen protectors that permanently dim displays.

Apple is yet to confirm this development, but we can expect Apple's premium MacBook models to adopt Samsung's privacy display technology initially.

Samsung has previously previewed Privacy Display technology through teaser videos. The functionality is set to debut first on the Samsung Galaxy S26 series, presumably on the Galaxy S26 Ultra. It will allow users to adjust screen visibility levels, limiting what people nearby can see based on their preferred privacy settings. This hardware and software-based privacy system is designed to stop shoulder surfing in buses, elevators, and queues.

Users will be able to protect specific elements of their on-screen experience, such as notification pop-ups or specific apps.

The Privacy Display feature was reportedly spotted in the Samsung Tips app in a One UI 8.5 beta build. It can be enabled from the Settings app or through a toggle in the Quick Panel. The feature is believed to require Samsung Display's Flex Magic Pixel technology; it is unlikely to be available on Samsung Galaxy S26 and Galaxy S26+ models. The new lineup is expected to be launched on February 25 in Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event in San Francisco, California.