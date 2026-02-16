Technology News
Chatha Pacha OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Roshan Mathew, Arjun Ashokan's WWE-Inspired Tale Online?

Chatha Pacha is packed with WWE-style sequences and an emotional narrative designed to connect with the audience.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 16 February 2026 10:27 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Dharma Productions

Chatha Pacha Set for Netflix Premiere on February 19

Highlights
  • Chatha Pacha premieres on Netflix on February 19, 2026
  • Stars Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Ishan Shoukath, and Vivek Nair
  • The story revolves around three estranged friends reuniting to host a WWE
Chatha Pacha is set to land on OTT soon! This movie has been the year's first major hit. The film begins with a reunion of three friends at a WWE tournament, where they revive their friendship. However, two of them struggle with personal issues while simultaneously fighting to save their families. The movie will be released in Malayalam, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, and Kannada. Let's check the cast and crew, the release details, and the reception of Chatha Pacha.

When and Where to Watch

Chatha Pacha will be dropping on Netflix on February 19, 2026. Users with an active subscription can stream it online to enjoy the movie.

Trailer and Plot

The plot follows Little, who returns to Kochi and seeks to reunite with his friends, Savio and Vetri. The three have become estranged as their lives and careers progressed in different directions. They decide to revive their childhood dream of staging a WWE-style tournament in their local region. However, Savio and Vetri face deep conflicts due to their difficult circumstances, and their bitterness is fueled by an old enemy.

As they navigate these tensions, they must also struggle to save their loved ones. The movie is packed with WWE-style sequences and an emotional narrative designed to connect with the audience.

Cast and Crew

The action-comedy Chatha Pacha marks the directorial debut of Adhvaith Nayar, who also penned the story. Produced by Shihan Shoukath and Ritesh S. Ramakrishnan for Reel World Entertainment, the film features an ensemble cast led by Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew, Vishak Nair, and Ishan Shoukath.

The technical crew includes cinematographer Anend C. Chandran and editor Praveen Prabhakar, with the trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy making their Malayalam debut as song composers while Mujeeb Majeed provided the original score.

Reception

Chatha Pacha has been a big hit in theatres because of its action scenes. It has an IMDb rating of 6.9.

 

