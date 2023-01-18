India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch

India is playing New Zealand in a three-match ODI series at home
Highlights
The India-New Zealand series is being played in India
The three-match series kicks off in Hyderabad
Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the matches in India
India vs New Zealand ODI series starts on January 18, with three matches scheduled to be played between the two teams. The series is taking place in India across three venues, with the matches scheduled for January 18, 21, and 24. As with most international cricket matches played in India, viewers will be able to watch the match both through traditional cable or DTH connections, as well as through online streaming. India recently won the three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka, and is looking to build on the momentum going into the home series against New Zealand.
India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: match details
The three-match ODI series will take place on January 18 in Hyderabad, January 21 in Raipur, and January 24 in Indore. All three matches are scheduled to begin at 1:30pm on the match days, and will be played in the day-night format.
India Vs New Zealand ODI Series: where to watch
As is usually the case with international cricket matches played in India, the three-match ODI series will be available to watch both through traditional cable and DTH services, as well as online. The Star Sports network will broadcast the matches on their channels for the former medium, while Disney+ Hotstar will live-stream the cricket matches online.
Viewers can log in through their premium Disney+ Hotstar accounts either through the streaming service's various apps on different platforms, or through the website, in order to view the live stream. All three matches will be available to watch, with the broadcast/ live stream of the actual matches expected to start at 1:30pm.
