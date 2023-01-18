Technology News

Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports

Apple's follow-up mixed reality headset could use chips on par with those in the iPhone instead of those found in higher-end Mac computers.

By Reuters | Updated: 18 January 2023 10:24 IST
Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports

Photo Credit: Reuters

Apple introduced its second-generation M2 chip last year

Highlights
  • Apple mixed reality headset to cost $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2.45 lakh)
  • Meta's Quest Pro launched last year at $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1.20 lakh)
  • Apple to use chips on par with iPhone models on mixed reality headset

Apple has postponed the launch of its lightweight augmented-reality glasses indefinitely due to technical challenges, but is still planning to unveil its first mixed-reality headset this year, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The iPhone maker's mixed-reality headset - which combines both augmented and virtual reality - is set to launch in this year's spring event, Bloomberg said, adding that the device will cost around $3,000 (roughly Rs. 2,45,400).

Apple's mixed-reality device would compete with the likes of Meta's Quest Pro virtual and mixed-reality headset, which it launched late last year for $1,500 (roughly Rs. 1,22,700), half of the Apple device's reported price.

The Cupertino, California-based company now plans to focus on lowering the price of the follow-up version of its mixed-reality device, expected as soon as 2024 or early 2025, instead of working on the AR glasses, according to the report.

Apple will aim to do so by using chips on par with those in the iPhone rather than components found in higher-end Mac computers.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The Information website first reported Apple's plans to unveil a cheaper mixed-reality headset on Tuesday.

Earlier in the day, the iPhone maker unveiled MacBooks powered by its new and faster M2 Pro and M2 Max chips in a surprise launch weeks ahead of its usual schedule.

The roll-out of the devices using Apple's latest versions of the M2 chip, which it debuted last year, is an outgrowth of the tech giant's decision in 2020 to use semiconductors designed in-house after 15 years of relying on Intel's technology. Shares of Apple rose about 1 percent, outperforming a broadly weaker market. The stock lost about 27 in 2022, its biggest fall since the 2008 financial crisis.

© Thomson Reuters 2023

Is the new expensive 10th generation iPad worth buying instead of its predecessor? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Apple, AR Glasses, Augmented Reality, AR, Mixed Reality
The Last of Us Part I on PS5 Offers 2-Hour Free Trial for PS Plus Deluxe/ Premium Members
Featured video of the day
Infinix Zero Ultra and Zero 20 First Impressions: Fully Loaded

Related Stories

Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Microsoft Will Reportedly Lay Off Thousands of Employees Today
  2. iQoo Neo 7 Will Launch in India on This Date
  3. Moto G53 5G, Moto G73 5G Design, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Samsung Mobile Chief Teases Galaxy S23 Series Ahead of Unpacked Event
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G First Impressions
  6. MacBook Pro, Mac mini Refreshed With Apple M2, M2 Pro, M2 Max CPUs
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Renders Tip Multiple Colour Options: Details
  8. OnePlus TV 55 Y1S Pro 55-inch Ultra-HD LED TV Review
  9. Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 15,000
  10. Motorola Edge 40 Pro Price Details Leaked, Could Come in Two Colours
#Latest Stories
  1. Twitter Confirms It Intentionally Blocked Access for Third-Party Apps Like Tweetbot, Twitterrific
  2. MacBook Pro Models to Feature 3nm M3 Pro and M3 Max Chips in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  3. Bitcoin Price Grows for Fifth Consecutive Day, Polygon and Solana Join Loss-Making Altcoins
  4. FTX Tells Creditors $415 Million in Crypto Assets Was Stolen by Hackers
  5. Samsung Galaxy S23 Series Teased by TM Roh Ahead of Upcoming February 1 Unpacked Event
  6. John Wick Director Chad Stahelski to Helm Rainbow Six Movie for Paramount Pictures: Report
  7. OnePlus 11R Surfaces on Multiple Certification Sites, May Support 100W Fast Charging: Report
  8. Davos 2023: Gogoro, Belrise Ink Deal With Maharashtra Government to Set Up Battery Swapping Infrastructure
  9. India vs New Zealand ODI Series Kicks Off January 18: How to Watch
  10. Apple Postpones Launch of AR Glasses, Follow-Up Mixed Reality Headset to Have Cheaper Price Tag: Reports
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.