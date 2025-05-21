Technology News
Inheritance OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Spy Thriller Movie Online?

Phoebe Dynevor’s globe-spanning spy thriller Inheritance arrives on Lionsgate Play on May 23, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 21 May 2025 11:31 IST
Photo Credit: IMDb

Inheritance streams in India from May 23, 2025

  • Inheritance streams on Lionsgate Play starting May 23, 2025
  • Phoebe Dynevor stars in this international espionage thriller
  • The film explores identity, trust, and legacy amid global intrigue
Inheritance, a spy-led thriller starring Bridgerton star Phoebe Dynevor, is scheduled to release on Lionsgate Play on May 23, 2025, in India. Legacy, identity, and secrets are all part of the film and would cater to an Indian audience that enjoys character-driven thrillers with personal stakes.

When and Where to Watch Inheritance in India

The international thriller Inheritance will be available for streaming in India from May 23, 2025, exclusively on Lionsgate Play. Earning around $318,000 worldwide, the movie has a second life as a digital release, seeking an audience of those interested in emotional thrillers with an international twist.

Official Plot and Story of Inheritance

It's the story of Maya (Phoebe Dynevor), a young woman whose life is upended after her father dies under questionable circumstances. But when she discovers that he was living a double life as a spy, Maya suddenly finds theirs is a world of secrets, and she is forced to navigate through their coded histories and high-stakes danger. It leads her around the world, from New York to Delhi to the markets of Cairo and the megacity of Seoul, while she now also manages to disentangle her family's buried history.

Unlike typical action blockbusters, Inheritance leans into emotional stakes. It's a character-driven story about identity, betrayal, and the weight of personal history.

Cast and Crew of Inheritance

The film stars Phoebe Dynevor as Maya and Rhys Ifans as her enigmatic father, Sam. Ciara Baxendale, Kersti Bryan, and Kashyap Shangari round out the cast, with Shangari making his Hollywood debut in a role closely connected to Maya's Indian journey. Directed by Neil Burger, the film was co-written with Olen Steinhauer and produced by Bill Block and Charles Miller.

Filmed exclusively on an iPhone, with an unconventional shooting style, Inheritance carries a very gritty and direct feel. Burger stressed the film was shot in a rapid-fire way with no rehearsals and no time for camera and light checks, which helped give it a distinctive look.

Reception and Release

While Inheritance received mixed critical reviews, it was praised for its immersive style and Dynevor's central performance. The theatrical run may have flown under the radar, but its streaming release could spark fresh interest, especially among Indian viewers eager for international thrillers grounded in human emotion. The film currently holds an IMDb rating of 5.6/10.

 

