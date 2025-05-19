Truth or Trouble is a reality show that includes the confrontation of the participants with their secrets. This show is in the Hindi version originally and is set to premiere on the OTT platform. It delves deeper into the pasts of the participants, opening their truths and deception, followed by the consequences. Harsh Benniwal is hosting the show with his hilarious comedy. The show highlights suspense and drama and engages the viewers through its thought-provoking human behaviour, which is quite gripping to watch.

When and Where to Watch Truth or Trouble

Customers can watch Truth or Trouble on the OTT platform JioHotstar, starting on May 19, 2025. The series will be available for free, which makes it accessible to a wider audience. Simply visit the JioHotstar app and watch it online.

Trailer and Plot of Truth or Trouble

The official trailer of this reality show delves into a scenario where characters are ensnared in their loops of secrets and lies. The narrative further unwinds, each character facing their critical choices by either revealing the truths or getting a deal by choosing trouble. The reality show promises the storyline that is gripping storyline and examines the ethical dilemmas of individuals facing their past karmas. While reality shows look scripted, this show is breaking the moulds and is going to introduce a lot of fun and entertainment to viewers.

Cast and Crew of Truth or Trouble

The show features a talented cast, including Harsh Benniwal as the host and other digital content creators and actors. However, the specific cast details are not yet out, and suspense has been kept till the date of launch. The show has been directed and produced by a team known for delivering such content on the OTT.

Reception and Anticipation of Truth or Trouble

There are early anticipations of the Truth or Trouble reality show among the viewers for this suspenseful drama. The intriguing premises of the show, with challenging situations, create a buzz and excitement among the viewers.