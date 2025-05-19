Honor has disclosed the launch date of Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro in China. The Chinese tech brand has shared new teasers online, revealing the battery and chipset details of the series. Both smartphones will offer significantly larger capacity batteries than their predecessors and will run on Snapdragon chipsets. The Honor 400 series launch will take place on May 22 in markets outside China. They are teased to feature 200-megapixel rear cameras.

As per the recent Weibo posts by Honor, the Honor 400 series will be unveiled in China on May 28 at 7:30pm (5:00pm IST). The new lineup is confirmed to feature a metal middle frame and Snapdragon chipsets. The vanilla Honor 400 will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset. The Honor 400 Pro is teased to be equipped with the "new generation of Snapdragon flagship chip"; this could be a reference to the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 SoC.

Both Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro will be backed by a 7,200mAh battery. This would be a notable upgrade from the 5,300mAh battery of last year's Honor 300 series.

Honor 400 Series Specifications (Global Variants)

The global variants of the Honor 400 series have different battery capacities. As per the listing on Honor UK webiste, the Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro have 6,000mAh batteries. The Pro model supports 100W wired charging and 50W wireless charging, while the vanilla model supports 80W wired charging.

Honor 400 Pro is listed in Lunar Grey, Midnight Black, and Tidal Blue colour options. It has a triple rear camera unit featuring a 200-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. It gets a 50-megapixel front camera. The phone is IP68 + IP69 certified for dust and water resistance. It will run on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset.

As per the listing, the Honor 400 will be available in Desert Gold, Midnight Black, and Meteor Silver shades. It has a dual rear camera setup including a 200-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera. It boasts a 50-megapixel selfie shooter and is listed with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC. The handset has an IP66-certified build.

The Honor 400 series phones are listed to have displays with 5,000-nit peak brightness, 1,280x2,800 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate and 460ppi pixel density.

Honor 400 and Honor 400 Pro will go official in European markets on May 22.