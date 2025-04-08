Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain Now Streaming on JioHotstar

A Real Pain is now streaming on JioHotstar.The story follows two cousins who haven't been close in years. After the passing of their grandmother, they find themselves travelling together to Poland on a Jewish heritage tour in her honour. What starts as a cultural trip quickly turns into something deeper, as old tensions between them begin to surface. Set against the backdrop of Poland's complex history, the film digs into their strained relationship and unresolved emotions. It is co-produced by Polish and American studios. The film had a successful theatrical run.

Official Trailer and Plot of A Real Pain

We observe the story of Benji and David throughout the film. They are cousins. The two of them travel to Poland after the passing of their grandma. Their family roots trace back to Poland, and they travel there to discover their ancestry. The trailer suggests their strained relationship. It features many uncomfortable pauses and plenty of rough dialogue. The story depicts how the places associated with their heritage are the roots of their unresolved problems. The filming location has Poland's rich cultural and historical value.

Cast and Crew of A Real Pain

The film features Jesse Eisenberg and Kieran Culkin in the lead roles. Will Sharpe, Jennifer Grey, Kurt Egyiawan, Liza Sadovy and Daniel Oreskes are part of the supporting cast. Tzvi Erez, the Israeli-Canadian classical pianist, had performed most of the piano compositions based on the works of Polish composer Frédéric Chopin. The film was directed and written by Jesse Eisenberg.

Reception of A Real Pain

During the awards season, A Real Pain received a lot of praise. The film won four prizes at the 82nd Golden Globes. It included Best Supporting Actor for Kieran Culkin. At the 78th British Academy Film Awards, Jesse Eisenberg won the Best Original Screenplay prize. The film received two Academy Award nominations for the 97th Academy Awards. The National Board of Review and the American Film Institute has ranked it in the top 10 movies of 2024.

