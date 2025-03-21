Technology News
Happy Face Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know

Happy Face, a true crime series about Melissa Moore’s journey, is now streaming on JioHotstar with weekly episodes.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 March 2025 21:59 IST
Photo Credit: JioHotstar

Happy Face premiered on March 20, streaming weekly on JioHotstar

Highlights
  • Happy Face premiered on March 20, streaming weekly on JioHotstar
  • The series follows Melissa Moore uncovering the truth about her father
  • Annaleigh Ashford and Dennis Quaid star in this emotional crime drama
A new true crime drama series is shedding light on the life of Melissa Moore. She is the daughter of convicted serial killer Keith Jesperson who was also known as the Happy Face Killer. The series follows her struggle to get to the truth when an innocent man faces the death penalty for a crime her father committed. Adapted from her 2009 autobiography Shattered Silence and her iHeartPodcast series, the series offers a gripping and deeply personal perspective on the aftermath of a serial killer's crimes.

When and Where to Watch Happy Face

Happy Face premiered on March 20 and is available exclusively on JioHotstar in India. The eight-episode limited series will release one episode weekly, with the finale set for May 1. A subscription to JioHotstar is required to watch the series.

Official Trailer and Plot of Happy Face

The trailer gives a glimpse into Melissa's emotional turmoil as she confronts her past while trying to prevent a wrongful conviction. The series follows her as she learns that a man is facing the death penalty for one of her father's crimes, pushing her to uncover the truth. Through a mix of personal struggles and investigative efforts, the show presents a harrowing look at the lasting effects of a serial killer's actions on those closest to them.

Cast and Crew of Happy Face

Annaleigh Ashford takes on the role of Melissa Reed, inspired by Melissa Moore, while Dennis Quaid portrays Keith Jesperson. The supporting cast includes James Wolk, Tamera Tomakili, Khiyla Aynne, and Benjamin Mackey.

Happy Face Series, True Crime Drama, JioHotstar Series, Melissa Moore Story, Keith Jesperson Show
