Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Dedicated Camera Control Button; Design Teased

The teaser image suggests that the Vivo X200 Ultra is slimmer than iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 28 March 2025 17:25 IST
Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to come with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display

Highlights
  • All models in Apple's iPhone 16 series boast a dedicated camera button
  • It will ship with Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip for imaging
  • It could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset
Vivo X200 Ultra is confirmed to launch in China soon. As we wait for the formal reveal, a company executive has posted a new teaser on social media, revealing the design. The image compares Vivo X200 Ultra's thickness with the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The Vivo X100 Ultra's successor will have a dedicated camera button like the latest iPhone 16 series. The Vivo X200 Ultra is tipped to run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and pack a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera.

Vivo X200 Ultra Teased With iPhone-Like Camera Button

Han Bo Xiao, Vivo's Product Manager, dropped a teaser on Weibo showing off the middle frame of Vivo X200 Ultra. In the image, the handset is placed next to the iPhone 16 Pro Max, showcasing its slimmer design. It is claimed to have a "V-shaped" design, and is confirmed to boast a new "dedicated" camera button on the edge for taking pictures.

The camera button of the Vivo X200 Ultra features a blue strip and supports sliding gestures. It resembles a side fingerprint sensor and can be easily operated using the thumb. The executive says the button will offer a new experience when clicking pictures or adjusting parameters in landscape mode. All models in Apple's iPhone 16 series boast a dedicated camera button on the side to access the camera app quickly.

Vivo already highlighted the camera capabilities of the Vivo X200 Ultra in a set of teasers earlier this week. It is also confirmed to ship with a Vivo V3+ chip and a VS1 chip for imaging. The handset will be launched in April in the company's home turf.

As per past leaks, the Vivo X200 Ultra will come with a 6.82-inch 2K LTPO BOE micro-quad-curved display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It could get a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset and boast a 200-megapixel periscope telephoto camera. It is likely to come with IP68 and IP69 dust and water-resistant ratings. The handset is expected to pack a 6,000mAh battery with 90W wired and 50W wireless support.

 

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 16 Pro Max

iPhone 16 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Massive screen size
  • Brilliant display
  • Performance beast
  • Camera Control is a boon
  • Fantastic battery life
  • Bad
  • Big phone for one-hand use
  • Expensive
  • No Apple Intelligence at launch
  • Slow-wired charging support
Read detailed Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A18 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 18
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Vivo X200 Ultra Confirmed to Feature Dedicated Camera Control Button; Design Teased
