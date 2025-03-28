Technology News
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 24 - Mar 30): Jewel Thief, Viduthalai 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and More

From thrillers like Jewel Thief to Disney’s Mufasa, here are the must-watch OTT releases this weekend.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 March 2025 11:44 IST
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 24 - Mar 30): Jewel Thief, Viduthalai 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and More

Thriller, horror, action—OTT platforms bring fresh releases

  • Watch Jewel Thief, Viduthalai 2, & Sabdham
  • Mufasa: The Lion King & The Studio debut on streaming platforms
  • Thriller, horror, action—OTT platforms bring fresh releases
Streaming platforms are here to make sure you don't get bored this weekend. OTT platforms are dropping a fresh batch of films and series across different genres for this week. Whether you're an enthusiast of a high-stakes heist or a pulse-pounding thriller, a chilling horror or a comedy that'll have you rolling on the floor, there's plenty to enjoy from the comfort of your home. If you're looking for your next watch, here's a rundown of some of the most exciting new releases.

Top OTT Releases This Week

Jewel Thief – The Heist Begins

  • Release Date: March 27
  • Genre: Action, Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Netflix
  • Cast: Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Kunal Kapoor, Nikita Dutta, Kulbhushan Kharbanda, Gagan Arora, Loitongbam Dorendra Singh, Sumit Gulati

A high-profile diamond heist sets the stage for this intense thriller, directed by Robbie Grewal and Kookie Gulati. The film shows us a daring robbery of the African Red Sun diamond, valued at Rs. 500 crores. A seasoned thief and a notorious crime lord join forces to execute the perfect plan, but as greed and betrayal creep in, the flawless scheme spirals into a dangerous game of deception. Who will outsmart whom?

Viduthalai Part 2

  • Release Date: March 28
  • Genre: Political Crime Thriller
  • Where to Watch: ZEE5
  • Cast: Vijay Sethupathi, Soori, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Bhavani Sre, Rajiv Menon, Ilavarasu, Balaji Sakthivel, Saravana Subbiah, Chetan, Munnar, Manju Warrier, Kishore, Anurag Kashyap, Bose Venkat, Vincent Asokan, Ken Karunas

The much-anticipated sequel continues the story of Perumal Vaathiyaar, a schoolteacher whose life takes an unexpected turn towards revolution. His ideological transformation deepens because injustice kept on increasing. It pulls him further into the Makkal Padai movement. Inspired by B. Jeyamohan's Thunaivan, the film dives into themes of resistance and political turmoil, offering a powerful narrative with unflinching portrayals of systemic oppression.

Sabdham

  • Release Date: March 28
  • Genre: Horror, Mystery, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Aadhi, Lakshmi Menon, Simran, Laila, Redin Kingsley, MS Baskar, Rajiv Menon, Vivek Prasanna

A string of mysterious deaths at a medical college in Munnar sets the stage for this psychological horror. Aadhi Pinisetty plays Ruben, a paranormal investigator determined to uncover the truth behind the eerie occurrences. Avantika, a sceptical junior lecturer played by Lakshmi Menon, doubts the supernatural angle—until nightmares begin to blur the line between dreams and reality. As Ruben pieces together unsettling clues, long-buried secrets resurface, leading to a spine-chilling climax.

Mufasa: The Lion King

  • Release Date: March 26
  • Genre: Musical, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
  • Cast (Voice): Aaron Pierre, Kelvin Harrison Jr., Tiffany Boone, Mads Mikkelsen, Thandiwe Newton, Lennie James, Anika Noni Rose, Blue Ivy Carter, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter, Seth Rogen, Billy Eichner, Donald Glover, John Kani

This prequel to The Lion King explores Mufasa's origins, tracing his journey from an orphaned cub to the ruler of the Pride Lands. The movie is directed by Barry Jenkins. It goes deeper into Mufasa's early bond with Taka who is the lion who later went on to becomes Scar. Their friendship and eventual rivalry shape the destiny of the kingdom. Blending live-action techniques with advanced CGI, the film offers an emotionally rich deep dive into the past of one of Disney's most iconic characters.

Om Kali Jai Kali

  • Release Date: March 28
  • Genre: Action, Thriller, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Jio Hotstar
  • Cast: Vimal, Pugazh, Queency Stanly, Dhivya Duraisamy, Pavani Reddy, Shivin Ganesan, Maheshwari Chanakyan, Ganja Karuppu, Drk Kiran, Elango Kumaravel, G.M. Kumar

Set in a Tamil Nadu village in 1995, this gripping story unfolds against a backdrop of political power struggles and long-standing rivalries. The assassination of an MLA candidate triggers a violent search for the culprit. It turns the grand Dussehra celebrations into chaos. As the investigation goes further, the once buried secrets come to light. This leads to a fiery confrontation. The movie is written and directed by Jeganath.

The Studio

  • Release Date: March 26
  • Genre: Comedy, Drama
  • Where to Watch: Apple TV+
  • Cast: Seth Rogen, Catherine O'Hara, Kathryn Hahn, Ike Barinholtz, Chase Sui Wonders, Bryan Cranston, Keyla Monterroso Mejia, Dewayne Perkins, Nicholas Stoller

Hollywood's chaotic inner workings take centre stage in this satirical comedy-drama. Matt Remick is the newly appointed head of Continental Studios. We see his journey of juggling corporate pressures, eccentric celebrities and power-hungry executives to keep the business going. With a sharp script and an impressive cast, the film delivers a hilarious yet insightful take on the challenges of the film industry, where ambition and ego rule the game.

Holland

  • Release Date: March 27
  • Genre: Thriller
  • Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video
  • Cast: Nicole Kidman, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal, Jude Hill, Rachel Sennott, Lennon Parham, Isaac Krasner, Jeff Pope, Jacob Moran, Bill Russell

This gripping psychological thriller peels back the layers of a seemingly perfect town, exposing a sinister undercurrent. Nicole Kidman plays Nancy Vandergroot, a woman who initially suspects her husband of infidelity—only to uncover something far darker. What starts as quiet doubt unravels into a chilling descent into lies, deception, and hidden horrors. Directed by Mimi Cave and written by Andrew Sodroski, Holland keeps viewers on edge with unexpected twists that refuse to let go.

Other OTT Releases this Week

Movie Name Streaming Platform Release Date
The Life List Netflix March 28th
Paul American Jio Hotstar March 28th
Delulu Express Amazon Prime Plus March 27th
Caught Netflix March 26th
The Lady's Companion Netflix March 28th
Om Kali Jai Kali Jio Hotstar March 28th
Genie Jio Hotstar March 28th
Seruppugal Jaakirathai ZEE5 March 28th
Number One on the Call Sheet Apple TV+ March 28th
Den of Thieves 2: Pantera Lionsgate Play March 28th
Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Book My Show Stream March 28th
Gold & Greed: The Hunt for Fenn's Treasure Netflix March 27th
Bosch: Legacy Season 3 Amazon Prime Plus March 27th
Million Dollar Secret Netflix March 26th
Side Quest Apple TV+ March 26th
Chelsea Handler: The Feeling Netflix March 25th
Weak Hero Netflix March 25th
OTT releases, new movies, streaming, Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hotstar, thrillers, horror, drama, action, weekend watch
OTT Releases This Week (Mar 24 - Mar 30): Jewel Thief, Viduthalai 2, Mufasa: The Lion King, and More
