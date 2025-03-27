Technology News
Ring Ring Ring Now Streaming: Where to Watch Praveen Raj's Tamil Comedy-Drama Online

Tamil comedy-drama Ring Ring, starring Praveen Raj, is set for its OTT release on Aha Tamil on March 21, 2025.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 March 2025 22:18 IST
Ring Ring Ring Now Streaming: Where to Watch Praveen Raj's Tamil Comedy-Drama Online

Photo Credit: Aha Tamil

The film began streaming on Aha Tamil from March 21, 2025.

  • Ring Ring will stream on Aha Tamil from March 21, 2025
  • The film follows a group of friends playing a revealing game
  • Praveen Raj, Vivek Prasanna, and Sakshi Agarwal star in key roles
The Tamil comedy-drama Ring Ring was released in cinemas on January 31, 2025. Directed by Shakthivel, the film presents an engaging storyline filled with humour and unexpected twists. While it had a mixed response at the box office, it gained appreciation for its unique setting and character-driven plot. Many viewers missed it in theatres and have been waiting for its digital release. The wait is now over as the film is set to premiere on an OTT platform.

When and Where to Watch Ring Ring

The film began streaming on Aha Tamil from March 21, 2025. The streaming platform confirmed the release through an official social media post. Fans of Tamil cinema can now watch the film online and enjoy the entertaining performances.

Official Trailer and Plot of Ring Ring

The story revolves around a group of childhood friends who reunite for a birthday celebration. Each one arrives with their partner. During the gathering, they engage in a game where they must reveal their incoming messages and calls. What starts as a fun activity soon takes a dramatic turn as secrets come to light. The film explores relationships, trust, and the consequences of hidden truths. The trailer offers glimpses of the film's intense moments, comedic exchanges and gripping twists. With a setting confined to one location, the narrative relies on strong dialogues and character interactions to keep viewers engaged.

Cast and Crew of Ring Ring

Shakthivel directed and wrote the film, while Jegan Narayanan and Shakthivel produced it. Prasad handled cinematography, and PK was responsible for editing. Vasanth composed the music. The cast includes Praveen Raj, Vivek Prasanna, Sakshi Agarwal, Daniel Annie Pope, Swayam Siddha, Sahana, and Jamuna in key roles. Their performances bring depth to the narrative, making the film an engaging watch.

Reception of Ring Ring

The film received mixed reviews from critics, but audiences appreciated its fresh take on a well-known concept. The film is inspired by Khel Khel Mein (2024), which was a remake of the Italian film Perfect Strangers (2016). Unlike its Bollywood counterpart, this version offers a unique Tamil cinema touch.

