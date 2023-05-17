Marvel has set Disney+ premiere dates for the upcoming Loki season 2 and Echo series. During Disney's Upfront presentation held early Wednesday, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki season 2 will debut October 6, whereas Echo will be out on November 29. Both shows mark separate milestones for the company — Loki being the first show made by Marvel Studios to receive a sophomore run, while Echo drops all its episodes on the premiere date, rather than following a weekly schedule. The announcements also confirm that Marvel has been slowing down on their TV releases, with only three series slated for release in 2023 — the aforementioned two and Secret Invasion.

With Loki season 2, fans will be embarking on more time-hopping adventures with our duo — Loki (Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). A teaser from last year implied that the pair would be travelling back to the past — dressing up in dapper tuxedos and the God of Mischief bantering with two other versions of himself. It is also worth mentioning that since this is a new timeline, this version of Mobius does not recognise Loki, which I imagine would be another hurdle in our heroes' mission. At the end of season 1, the multidimensional ‘He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) was stabbed to death, leaving the TVA (Time Variance Authority) under the control of the hostile variant Kang the Conqueror, who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While Feige mentioned returning cast members such as Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan, there was no word on Majors' return, who recently got arrested on account of domestic violence.

First appearing as a reluctant antagonist in Hawkeye, Echo continues Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) arc — the deaf Native American assassin who's adept at mimicking her opponents' fighting style. The upcoming series will see her visiting her hometown to reconnect with her Native roots and try to understand the meaning of family. Similar to the comics, Echo is touted to have run-ins with Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to the respective roles as they become part of the bigger MCU. Cox will also be seen in a standalone, 18-episode-long affair in early 2024 — Daredevil: Born Again.

As mentioned before, besides these two, Secret Invasion is the only other Marvel series slated for release this year. In it, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) assembles a team — including Emilia Clarke's G'iah — to wage war against the Skrulls, a faction of shapeshifting aliens who've invaded planet Earth. The six-episode series premieres June 21 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, marking the first series in MCU's Phase Five lineup. Originally, Ironheart and the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos were also eyeing a 2023 release window, but are now expected to drop in 2024.

Loki season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. All episodes of Echo are out November 29 on the streamer.

