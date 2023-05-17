Technology News

Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details

Unlike previous weekly Marvel shows, all episodes of Echo drop November 29 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 17 May 2023 11:54 IST
Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details

Photo Credit: Marvel Studios

Tom Hiddleston and Owen Wilson in a still from Loki season 1

Highlights
  • Loki season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar
  • It stars Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Ke Huy Quan
  • Echo will reportedly have run-ins with Daredevil and Wilson Fisk

Marvel has set Disney+ premiere dates for the upcoming Loki season 2 and Echo series. During Disney's Upfront presentation held early Wednesday, Kevin Feige, President of Marvel Studios, confirmed that the Tom Hiddleston-led Loki season 2 will debut October 6, whereas Echo will be out on November 29. Both shows mark separate milestones for the company — Loki being the first show made by Marvel Studios to receive a sophomore run, while Echo drops all its episodes on the premiere date, rather than following a weekly schedule. The announcements also confirm that Marvel has been slowing down on their TV releases, with only three series slated for release in 2023 — the aforementioned two and Secret Invasion.

With Loki season 2, fans will be embarking on more time-hopping adventures with our duo — Loki (Hiddleston) and Mobius (Owen Wilson). A teaser from last year implied that the pair would be travelling back to the past — dressing up in dapper tuxedos and the God of Mischief bantering with two other versions of himself. It is also worth mentioning that since this is a new timeline, this version of Mobius does not recognise Loki, which I imagine would be another hurdle in our heroes' mission. At the end of season 1, the multidimensional ‘He Who Remains' (Jonathan Majors) was stabbed to death, leaving the TVA (Time Variance Authority) under the control of the hostile variant Kang the Conqueror, who appeared in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. While Feige mentioned returning cast members such as Sophia Di Martino as Sylvie and the Oscar-winning Ke Huy Quan, there was no word on Majors' return, who recently got arrested on account of domestic violence.

First appearing as a reluctant antagonist in Hawkeye, Echo continues Maya Lopez's (Alaqua Cox) arc — the deaf Native American assassin who's adept at mimicking her opponents' fighting style. The upcoming series will see her visiting her hometown to reconnect with her Native roots and try to understand the meaning of family. Similar to the comics, Echo is touted to have run-ins with Daredevil and Wilson Fisk, with Charlie Cox and Vincent D'Onofrio returning to the respective roles as they become part of the bigger MCU. Cox will also be seen in a standalone, 18-episode-long affair in early 2024 — Daredevil: Born Again.

As mentioned before, besides these two, Secret Invasion is the only other Marvel series slated for release this year. In it, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) assembles a team — including Emilia Clarke's G'iah — to wage war against the Skrulls, a faction of shapeshifting aliens who've invaded planet Earth. The six-episode series premieres June 21 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar, marking the first series in MCU's Phase Five lineup. Originally, Ironheart and the WandaVision spinoff Agatha: Coven of Chaos were also eyeing a 2023 release window, but are now expected to drop in 2024.

Loki season 2 premieres October 6 on Disney+ and Disney+ Hotstar. All episodes of Echo are out November 29 on the streamer.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2

  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Echo

Echo

  • Genre Superhero
  • Cast
    Alaqua Cox, Zahn McClarnon, Vincent D'Onofrio, Charlie Cox, Chaske Spencer, Tantoo Cardinal, Devery Jacobs, Cody Lightning, Graham Greene
  • Director
    Sydney Freeland, Catriona McKenzie
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Stephen Broussard, Richie Palmer, Marion Dayre, Jason Gavin, Amy Rardin, Sydney Freeland, Christina King, Jennifer Booth
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: loki, echo, loki season 2, loki season 2 release date, loki season 2 cast, tom hiddleston, owen wilson, sophia di martino, ke huy quan, echo release date, echo cast, alaqua cox, charlie cox, vincent donofrio, marvel, mcu, kevin feige, disney, disney plus, disney plus hotstar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
Bitcoin Trades at Over $27,000, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins in Registering Profits
Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details

Related Stories

Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 India Launch Date Announced: Check Here
  2. Asus ROG Ally Price in India, Launch Date Leak Online: Check Here
  3. Lava Agni 2 5G With Curved Display, Quad Cameras Debuts in India: See Price
  4. Nothing Phone 2 Geekbench Listing Suggests Key Specifications: Check Here
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Expected to Launch on This Date
  6. Oppo Reno 10 Series Likely to Launch on This Day
  7. iQoo Neo 8, iQoo Neo 8 Pro Design Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. OnePlus 12 Key Specifications Including Camera, SoC Tipped: Check Here
  9. Google Will Begin Deleting Inactive Accounts Starting December: Here’s Why
  10. Infinix Note 30i With 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple Ex-Employee Charged in US for Alleged Theft of Company's Self-Driving Technology
  2. Google to Delete Accounts That Are Inactive for 2 Years Starting December Over Security Threats
  3. Infinix Note 30i With MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, 64-Megapixel Camera Launched: All Details
  4. Apple Unveils New Accessibility Features; Live Speech, Personal Voice and More
  5. Loki Season 2 and Echo Set Premiere Dates for Disney+, Disney+ Hotstar: Details
  6. Bitcoin Trades at Over $27,000, Ether Joins Majority Altcoins in Registering Profits
  7. Cryptocurrencies Like Bitcoin, Ether Should Be Regulated as Gambling, UK Lawmakers Say Citing Risks
  8. Elon Musk Warns of Difficult Global Economy for Next 12 Months, Says Tesla Not Immune
  9. China's Baidu Confident Its AI Chatbot Ernie Bot Won't Make Mistakes on 'Sensitive Topics'
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy XCover 6 Pro Tactical Edition Launched for Military: All Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.