Bitcoin, Ether Slip Down Price Ladder; Cardano, Polkadot Emerge Among Profit-Making Altcoins

Bitcoin on Thursday, May 11, recorded a loss of 0.86 percent to trade at the price point of $27,520 (roughly Rs. 22.5 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 11 May 2023 11:32 IST
Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Art Rachen

The overall market valuation of the crypto sector stood at $1.13 trillion as of May 11

Highlights
  • Dogecoin, Shiba Inu trading in losses
  • Stablecoins recorded small gains
  • SushiSwap saw profits

The crypto market situation, after having been notably profitable until last week ago, is now undergoing a period of volatility. Bitcoin on Thursday, May 11, recorded a loss of 0.86 percent to trade at the price point of $27,520 (roughly Rs. 22.5 lakh). This marks the fourth day this week that Bitcoin has remained close to the mark of $27,000 (roughly Rs. 22 lakh) on both, national as well as international exchanges. In the last one month, the highest that Bitcoin has managed to climb in-terms of value is $31,000 (roughly Rs. 25.5 lakh).

Ether tumbled by 1.25 percent to trade at $1,830 (roughly Rs. 1.5 lakh) on Thursday, showed the crypto price tracker by Gadgets 360. Following its conventional market route, Ether remains in alignment with Bitcoin's trajectory.

“Bitcoin's price remains mostly flat after a promising surge following the banking crisis in the US. Ethereum on the other hand shows potential for a short-term price hike due to several use cases of the blockchain,” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360, weighing-in on the market situation.

With the top two cryptocurrencies reeling under losses, several other altcoins also found themselves on the loss-making side of the price chart.

These include stablecoins Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, and Binance USD.

Binance Coin, Dogecoin, Solana, Polygon, Tron, and Litecoin also settled with minor dips.

“Investors eagerly anticipate the latest US inflation report for guidance on the Federal Reserve's future monetary policy. Furthermore, digital asset investment products experienced outflows of $54 million (roughly Rs. 442 crore) last week. Solana was the only altcoin to see investment, with inflows of $3.4 million (roughly Rs. 27 crore), the second largest over the last 12 months,” the CoinDCX research team told Gadgets 360.

The overall crypto market valuation slid to $1.13 trillion (roughly Rs. 9297619 crore) after recording a loss of 0.68 percent in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, a small percentage of the crypto price chart did reflect greens indicating at profits.

Cardano, Polkadot, Avalanche, Leo, Cosmos, Uniswap, and Decentraland recorded small profits on Thursday.

NEO Coin, Dash, Zilliqa, NEM, SushiSwap, and Ardor also managed to see minor gains.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

