The new trailer of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer allowed the viewers a more detailed perception of the storyline and characters from the biographical drama chronicling the development of the first atomic bomb, reported Hollywood Reporter. The trailer was first shown at CinemaCon and then revealed in theatres before Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

The new trailer shows scientist J. Robert Oppenheimer (Cillian Murphy) teaming with General Leslie Groves Jr. (Matt Damon) to assemble a team of scientists during World War II as they try and beat the Nazis in harnessing the destructive power of nuclear energy, reported Hollywood Reporter. The World War II-set biopic follows Oppenheimer, known as the "father of the atomic bomb," during a moment in history when he knew that testing the atomic bomb might ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, but hit the button anyway.

"In learning about that story, I wanted to be there in that room with them and see what that must have been like," Nolan said at CinemaCon. "I wanted to take the audience there. To do so, I've assembled the most incredible cast and the finest technicians."

The film stars Emily Blunt (as biologist and botanist Katherine "Kitty" Oppenheimer), Florence Pugh (psychiatrist Jean Tatlock), Benny Safdie (theoretical physicist Edward Teller), Michael Angarano (Robert Serber) and Josh Hartnett (nuclear scientist Ernest Lawrence). The film also stars Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Dane DeHaan, Dylan Arnold, David Krumholtz, Alden Ehrenreich and Matthew Modine.

The Universal film was written and directed by Nolan in his first release since 2020's Tenet. It's based on the book American Prometheus: The Triumph and Tragedy of J. Robert Oppenheimer by Kai Bird and the late Martin J. Sherwin.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.