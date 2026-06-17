Technology News
English Edition

Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online?

Kenatha Kanom has arrived on JioHotstar, starring Yogesh Babu as a village priest in a drought-hit region.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 June 2026 17:18 IST
Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online?

Photo Credit: JioHostar

Kenatha Kanom is now streaming on JioHotstar.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kenatha Kanom is now streaming on JioHotstar for subscribers.
  • A search for water uncovers a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil.
  • Yogesh Babu stars in this satirical drama set in a drought-hit village.
Advertisement

Kenatha Kanom is set to hit OTT soon. It has Yogesh Babu in the lead role. This is a sarcastic tale of a village named Rananathapuram where there is a lack of water. No one in the village is ready to give their daughters. Yogesh Babu is playing Manivasagar who is a priest and sculptor. He started liking a girl named Yazhini. He wanted to marry her but Yazhini's father refused because of the village water issue. Knowing this, all the village people try to dig a well but something else happens.

When and Where to Watch

Kenatha Kanom is now streaming on JioHotstar. Paid subscribers can watch it anytime now.

Trailer and Plot

Kenatha Kanom's story is quite different and revolves around the issue of water scarcity in the village that led to the finding of a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil. Villagers get to know about the fossil when they dig deeper in search of water. Everything started when a priest named Manivasagar wanted to marry a girl Yazhini but her father refused to marry her to him. In search of water people dug into the land and found a million-year-old fossil. The story then takes a turn and moves around circles of bureaucrats where they even control the access of villagers to water.

Cast and Crew

Manivasagar's role is played by Yogesh Babu and Yazhini is played by Lovelyn Chandrasskhar. Rachel Rabbeca has played the role of Devanaayaki. Other actors are George Maryan and Ramakrishnan in the movie. Suresh Sangaiah has written and directed the movie.

Reception

On IMDb, Kenatha Kanom has gotten an 8.1 out of 10 as it has a really different concept of storyline.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kenatha Kanom, imdb, jiohostar
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset

Related Stories

Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Compared
  2. Android 17 Brings These New Features to Eligible Google Pixel Devices
  3. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With JBL Speaker System
  4. Microsoft Surface, Surface Pro Launched With Snapdragon X2 Chips: See Price
  5. Epson Expands EcoTank Portfolio in India With 15 New Printer Models
  6. Google's New Update Brings These Android 17 Features to Pixel Phones
  7. OnePlus N6 Confirmed to Launch in India With an 8,000mAh Battery
  8. Kenatha Kanom Begins Streaming on OTT: Here's When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu's
  9. Motorola Razr Fold Review: The Best First-Generation Foldable Ever Made?
  10. Pritam and Pedro OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?
#Latest Stories
  1. iPhone 18 Pro Max Dummies Hint at Case Compatibility With iPhone 17 Pro Max Despite Thicker Camera Bump
  2. Lenovo Yoga Pro 9n Design Renders, Key Specifications Leaked; Nvidia RTX Spark-Powered Laptop Could Launch Soon
  3. Milagrow iMap G5 Eco Robotic Vacuum Cleaner Launched in India With Up to 14,000Pa Suction: Price, Features
  4. Kenatha Kanom OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Yogesh Babu’s Satirical Drama Online?
  5. Samsung Unveils AI-Powered Pet Health Monitoring Tool for Galaxy Smartphones at VivaTech 2026
  6. Tokenised Assets Reach $43 Billion Market Value on Rising Blockchain Adoption
  7. Jio, Airtel, Vi Reportedly Raise Concerns Over TRAI's Proposal for Voice-Only Plans
  8. Xiaomi Mix Fold 5 Reportedly Passes Regulatory Hurdles, Might Be First Phone to Run HyperOS 4
  9. Pritam and Pedro OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch Rajkumar Hirani's New Series Online?
  10. Roblox Kids, Roblox Select Accounts With Enhanced Safety Tools, Age-Based Protections Rolled Out in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »