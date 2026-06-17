Kenatha Kanom is set to hit OTT soon. It has Yogesh Babu in the lead role. This is a sarcastic tale of a village named Rananathapuram where there is a lack of water. No one in the village is ready to give their daughters. Yogesh Babu is playing Manivasagar who is a priest and sculptor. He started liking a girl named Yazhini. He wanted to marry her but Yazhini's father refused because of the village water issue. Knowing this, all the village people try to dig a well but something else happens.

When and Where to Watch

Kenatha Kanom is now streaming on JioHotstar. Paid subscribers can watch it anytime now.

Trailer and Plot

Kenatha Kanom's story is quite different and revolves around the issue of water scarcity in the village that led to the finding of a 66-million-year-old dinosaur fossil. Villagers get to know about the fossil when they dig deeper in search of water. Everything started when a priest named Manivasagar wanted to marry a girl Yazhini but her father refused to marry her to him. In search of water people dug into the land and found a million-year-old fossil. The story then takes a turn and moves around circles of bureaucrats where they even control the access of villagers to water.

Cast and Crew

Manivasagar's role is played by Yogesh Babu and Yazhini is played by Lovelyn Chandrasskhar. Rachel Rabbeca has played the role of Devanaayaki. Other actors are George Maryan and Ramakrishnan in the movie. Suresh Sangaiah has written and directed the movie.

Reception

On IMDb, Kenatha Kanom has gotten an 8.1 out of 10 as it has a really different concept of storyline.