Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Apps
  • Apps News
  • Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji Based Reactions for Tracks

Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks

Spotify will offer Track Reactions to users aged 16 and above across both its Free and Premium plans.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 18:37 IST
Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks

Photo Credit: Spotify

Spotify displays reactions directly beside playlist tracks

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Spotify sends alerts when users react to shared songs
  • Spotify displays reactions directly beside playlist tracks
  • Track Reactions remain exclusive to collaborative playlists
Advertisement

Spotify is rolling out a new feature called Track Reactions that adds emoji-based responses to collaborative playlists. The update allows contributors to react to individual songs using a selection of emoji, making shared playlists more interactive. Reactions appear alongside tracks and can be viewed by other collaborators within the same playlist. The feature also introduces notifications for certain interactions and gives playlist owners control over whether reactions remain enabled. Spotify said the rollout will take place gradually in selected markets over the coming weeks.

Spotify's New Feature Lets You React to Friends' Song Choices

According to a new community post, Spotify's new Track Reactions feature allows collaborators to react to songs in shared playlists using six emoji options. Users can choose from a heart, thumbs up, laughing face, headphones, fire and pleading face emoji.

VoltSpotify Discussion
Explore More...

To add a reaction, users can tap the reactions button beside a track and select an emoji from a reaction sheet. Spotify then places the chosen reaction next to the song, allowing other contributors to see how people respond to individual additions.

Spotify has limited the feature to collaborative playlists. Only playlist owners and contributors can view or add reactions, keeping interactions within the playlist's participating group.

The company automatically enables Track Reactions for standard collaborative playlists with fewer than 10 editors. Playlist owners can also turn the feature off or re-enable it through the playlist settings.

Spotify will offer Track Reactions to users aged 16 and above across both its Free and Premium plans. The company plans to introduce the feature in selected markets over the coming weeks, although it has not disclosed which regions will be included in the initial rollout.

Contributors can view reactions left by other participants, which may encourage discussion around song selections and new music discoveries. The company said reactions add another layer of interaction to collaborative playlists without changing how users add or organise tracks.

Spotify will also send notifications when connected users react to tracks added by other collaborators. Eligible users will receive these alerts through Spotify messaging, creating an additional way for contributors to engage with playlist activity.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Spotify, Spotify Track Reactions, Spotify Premium
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications

Related Stories

Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Adobe Unveils New Creative Cloud Features for Photoshop, Premiere and More
  2. Commodore Returns With a Callback 8020 Flip Phone to Curb Phone Addiction
  3. Vivo X Fold 6 Will Launch in China on This Date
  4. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G Compared
  5. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With JBL Speaker System
  6. Athiradi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  7. Spotify Now Lets You Use Emoji Reactions in Collaborative Playlists
  8. Drishyam 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Mohanlal's Crime Thriller Online?
  9. OnePlus 16 Said to Feature 185Hz Refresh Rate Display
  10. Redmi Turbo 5 With 7,540mAh Battery Arrives in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset
  2. Spotify Upgrades Collaborative Playlists Feature With Emoji-Based Reactions for Tracks
  3. Huawei Patent Document Describes 'Vertical' Trifold Smartphone With Two Hinges
  4. US Regulator Urges FDIC for Better Coordination on Crypto, Blockchain Risks
  5. Lenovo Tab Plus Gen 2 Launched With Dimensity 7400 SoC, JBL Speaker System: Price, Specifications
  6. Commodore Callback 8020 Flip Phone With Sailfish OS Unveiled as 'Digital Detox' Smartphone
  7. WhatsApp Said to Be Developing View-Once Text Messages Feature for iOS App
  8. Oppo Reno 16 Series Key Features Revealed via European Certifications Ahead of Global Debut
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 vs Motorola Edge 70 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A37 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  10. Pudgy Penguins to Discontinue 'Pudgy Party' Mobile Game in Favour of New Web Based Game
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »