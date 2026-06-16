Spotify is rolling out a new feature called Track Reactions that adds emoji-based responses to collaborative playlists. The update allows contributors to react to individual songs using a selection of emoji, making shared playlists more interactive. Reactions appear alongside tracks and can be viewed by other collaborators within the same playlist. The feature also introduces notifications for certain interactions and gives playlist owners control over whether reactions remain enabled. Spotify said the rollout will take place gradually in selected markets over the coming weeks.

Spotify's New Feature Lets You React to Friends' Song Choices

According to a new community post, Spotify's new Track Reactions feature allows collaborators to react to songs in shared playlists using six emoji options. Users can choose from a heart, thumbs up, laughing face, headphones, fire and pleading face emoji.

To add a reaction, users can tap the reactions button beside a track and select an emoji from a reaction sheet. Spotify then places the chosen reaction next to the song, allowing other contributors to see how people respond to individual additions.

Spotify has limited the feature to collaborative playlists. Only playlist owners and contributors can view or add reactions, keeping interactions within the playlist's participating group.

The company automatically enables Track Reactions for standard collaborative playlists with fewer than 10 editors. Playlist owners can also turn the feature off or re-enable it through the playlist settings.

Spotify will offer Track Reactions to users aged 16 and above across both its Free and Premium plans. The company plans to introduce the feature in selected markets over the coming weeks, although it has not disclosed which regions will be included in the initial rollout.

Contributors can view reactions left by other participants, which may encourage discussion around song selections and new music discoveries. The company said reactions add another layer of interaction to collaborative playlists without changing how users add or organise tracks.

Spotify will also send notifications when connected users react to tracks added by other collaborators. Eligible users will receive these alerts through Spotify messaging, creating an additional way for contributors to engage with playlist activity.