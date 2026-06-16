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Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 spotted on the US FCC website with model number SM-F971U.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2026 19:11 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Listed on US FCC Database With Snapdragon Chipset

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung's Galaxy Unpacked event is likely to take place on July 22 in London

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Highlights
  • Samsung's next foldables are likely close to being announced
  • It could support Wi-Fi 7 and NFC
  • Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 could feature wide internal display
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Hours after the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8 received certification from the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC), the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has secured this regulatory certification. The listing indicates the model number and connectivity details of Samsung's upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 8. The listing also suggests the chipset powering the phone. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is likely to launch next month alongside the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 8.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Could Feature a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Chip

As per a report by Sammyguru, Galaxy Z Fold 8 (or Wide Fold) was recently spotted on the US FCC website with model number SM-F971U. This appears to be the US version of the foldable phone. The FCC documents reportedly confirm that the handset will have a small cover display and a wider internal screen, with integrated cameras on both panels.

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The US FCC listing suggests that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 will support Wi-Fi 7, NFC, Ultra-Wideband (UWB), wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. It also appears to offer satellite communication support through NB-NTN technology.

The US FCC documents further indicate that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 has Qualcomm's modem and Smart Transmit technology. This strongly suggests that the handset will run on the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset.

The latest appearance of Galaxy Z Fold 8 in the US FCC database signals that Samsung's next foldable phones are close to being announced. Previous reports claimed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on July 22 in London. Besides the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung is believed to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra, Galaxy Z Flip 8, and the Galaxy Watch 9 series during the event.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected to feature a dual rear camera unit, including two 50-megapixel cameras. It could carry a 4,800mAh battery with 45W wired charging support. The phone is likely to offer a wide folding screen suitable for multitasking.

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Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Specifications, US FCC, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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