The Last of Us' Bella Ramsey to Star in Period Drama 'Monstrous Beauty'

Fresh off their starring role in HBO's 'The Last of Us', actor Bella Ramsay has found their next big project in period drama movie 'Monstrous Beauty'. Actor Romola Garai, best known for starring in 'Atonement' and 'The Hour', has written the script and will also direct the movie, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

Ramsey, who is non-binary and prefers they/them pronouns, will play the role of an aspiring playwright in the court of King Charles II who suffers from a rare condition that means she is entirely covered in hair. The story combines fiction with real historical characters.

The movie will also feature Dominic West as King Charles II, Ruth Negga as his mistress Nell Gwyn, and Fiona Shaw as Aphra Ben, the first ever published female playwright in history. The movie, which will begin filming in September, will be produced by Matthew James Wilkinson for Stigma Films.

Ramsey shot to fame after playing the role of Lyanna Mormont in the HBO fantasy series 'Game of Thrones'. The actor most recently essayed the role of Ellie in HBO's series adaptation of popular video game 'The Last of Us' alongside Pedro Pascal.

The hit HBO show is also confirmed to return for a second season, which will be based on the sequel video game, The Last of Us Part II. Showrunners Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann have said that the events of the game could be spread across more than one season. Ramsey recently made an appearance on the The Jonathan Ross show and confirmed that the second season of The Last of Us will begin shooting “at the end of this year, beginning of next.” Pedro Pascal, co-lead on the show alongside Ramsey, had also hinted at the same earlier, saying that production on season 2 might begin in 2023.

