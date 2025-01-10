Disney+ Hotstar has announced the arrival of a new Telugu web series titled Kobali. The series is described as a crime-revenge thriller set against the Rayalaseema backdrop. While the cast and crew details have yet to be disclosed, the first poster has generated significant buzz online. Featuring the faces of central characters reflected on a bloodstained knife and a caption reading “Ready for bloodshed,” the gritty visuals have intrigued fans. Reports suggest that Kobali is a story revolving around revenge and its consequences on the lives of people in a factionalized setting.

When and Where to Watch Kobali

Kobali will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. While the platform has confirmed the project, the official release date is yet to be announced. Further updates are expected to be shared in the coming weeks. Fans can anticipate a high-intensity narrative with a unique perspective on factionalism and revenge.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kobali

According to reports, the web series is expected to follow a gripping revenge drama storyline. The narrative is set in the region of Rayalaseema, known for its intense and faction-driven conflicts. The trailer, which is yet to be released, is anticipated to highlight the series' raw and intense tone.

Cast and Crew of Kobali

Though Hotstar has not officially disclosed the complete cast, the poster features Ravi Prakash, Sreetej, and two other unnamed actors. Speculation points to Ravi Prakash taking on the lead role. The director and production house behind Kobali remain under wraps, but an official announcement is anticipated soon.