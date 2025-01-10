Technology News
English Edition

Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema

Kobali is a Telugu crime thriller set in Rayalaseema.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 15:32 IST
Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema

Photo Credit: YouTube

Kobali: New Telugu crime-revenge thriller on Disney+ Hotstar

Highlights
  • Kobali: New Telugu crime-revenge thriller on Disney+ Hotstar
  • Set against Rayalaseema's factional backdrop, filled with tension
  • Bloodstained visuals fuel curiosity; cast and release date coming soon
Advertisement

Disney+ Hotstar has announced the arrival of a new Telugu web series titled Kobali. The series is described as a crime-revenge thriller set against the Rayalaseema backdrop. While the cast and crew details have yet to be disclosed, the first poster has generated significant buzz online. Featuring the faces of central characters reflected on a bloodstained knife and a caption reading “Ready for bloodshed,” the gritty visuals have intrigued fans. Reports suggest that Kobali is a story revolving around revenge and its consequences on the lives of people in a factionalized setting.

When and Where to Watch Kobali

Kobali will stream on Disney+ Hotstar. While the platform has confirmed the project, the official release date is yet to be announced. Further updates are expected to be shared in the coming weeks. Fans can anticipate a high-intensity narrative with a unique perspective on factionalism and revenge.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kobali

According to reports, the web series is expected to follow a gripping revenge drama storyline. The narrative is set in the region of Rayalaseema, known for its intense and faction-driven conflicts. The trailer, which is yet to be released, is anticipated to highlight the series' raw and intense tone.

Cast and Crew of Kobali

Though Hotstar has not officially disclosed the complete cast, the poster features Ravi Prakash, Sreetej, and two other unnamed actors. Speculation points to Ravi Prakash taking on the lead role. The director and production house behind Kobali remain under wraps, but an official announcement is anticipated soon.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Kobali, Disney
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OTT Releases This Week (Jan 6-12): Black Warrant, Sabarmati Report, and More
  2. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India
  3. Poco X7 Pro Iron Man Edition Debuts With Limited Edition Iron Man Set
  4. Flipkart Monumental Sale Begins on January 13; iPhone 16 Deals Revealed
  5. Realme 14 Pro+ With 6,000mAh Battery Listed on Official Site; Price RevealedÂ 
  6. Realme's Republic Day Sale Will Bring Discounts on the Realme GT 7 Pro
  7. Samsung Galaxy S25 Series Leak Suggests Pricing, Colourways
  8. Oppo Reno 13 Pro 5G Review: Style and Substance
  9. Oppo Reno 13 5G Series With Dimensity 8350 Chipset Launched in India
  10. Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights
#Latest Stories
  1. Velvet Ants Venom Affect Mammals and Insects Differently, Claims New Study
  2. Hisaab Barabar OTT Release Date: R. Madhavan's Satirical Drama on Financial Fraud to Stream on This Date
  3. Kobali OTT Release: Disney+ Hotstar's New Telugu Crime Drama Set in Rayalaseema
  4. Parasite Manipulates Plant Cells to Attract Insects for Its Transmission
  5. Photosynthetic Machinery from Plants Operates Within Hamster Cells, Claims New Study
  6. Realme Announces Republic Day Sale With Discounts on Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 6T, More
  7. Dubai Developer Damac signs $1 Billion Deal with Blockchain Platform Mantra
  8. Grok AI App Launched for iOS With Real-Time Information and Image Generation Features
  9. SpaceX’s Starship to Launch its 7th Flight Test on January 13 with New Payloads
  10. Xiaomi Pad 7 With 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD Screen, HyperOS 2 Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »