Marco OTT Release: Producer Sharif Muhammed Clarifies on Streaming Rights

Producer Sharif Muhammed refutes claims of Marco's OTT release, stating no deals have been signed yet

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 10 January 2025 13:29 IST
Photo Credit: BookMyShow

Marco OTT Release Rumours

  • Marco’s OTT rights rumours addressed by producer Sharif Muhammed
  • No deals signed yet; fans urged to enjoy Marco in theatres
  • Marco continues to break box office records with dubbed versions thriv
Unni Mukundan's latest film Marco, directed by Haneef Adeni, has been creating ripples in theatres across the country with its intense action sequences and gripping storyline. Amid its continued box office success, speculation about an OTT release surfaced, claiming that the film's rights had been acquired by Netflix. In response, producer Sharif Muhammed released a clarification, asserting that no OTT deals have been signed yet and urging audiences to experience the film in cinemas.

When and Where to Watch Marco

Sharif Muhammed, under the banner of Cubes Entertainments, has released an official statement on social media platforms including Instagram and X (formerly Twitter) that no agreements for Marco's OTT release have been made. The producer emphasised that the movie, known for its raw action and compelling narrative, is best enjoyed in theatres. A formal announcement about the film's digital release will only be made at a later stage. The producer also requested fans to avoid sharing unverified claims about the film's streaming debut.

Official Trailer and Plot of Marco

The trailer of Marco teased a gritty, action-packed journey, led by Unni Mukundan's powerful portrayal of the titular character. Directed by Haneef Adeni, the narrative dives into a violent underworld where revenge and survival dominate. The film's trailer garnered significant attention for its bold visuals and the promise of a high-octane cinematic experience, which has been delivering on the big screen.

Cast and Crew of Marco

Marco features Unni Mukundan in the lead role, supported by an ensemble cast. Directed by Haneef Adeni, known for his nuanced storytelling, the film is backed by producer Sharif Muhammed under Cubes Entertainments. The team behind Marco has been celebrated for creating a gripping action thriller that resonates with diverse audiences.

Reception of Marco

The film has been enjoying a strong theatrical run, breaking records across Kerala and other regions. Dubbed versions in Telugu and Hindi have been performing well, with reports indicating that Marco's Hindi version has outperformed other major releases in metro cities.

 

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2025 hub.

Further reading: Marco, Marco OTT release, Marco producer statement, Unni Mukundan, Malayalam movies
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Asus ZenBook A14 With Snapdragon X Series Chips, 'Ceraluminum' Chassis Launched
Black Water: Abyss OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the English Horror Thriller

