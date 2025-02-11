Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

The Tamil film Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, is set to make its digital premiere following a successful theatrical run. Released on January 24, the film has resonated with audiences and critics alike, achieving both commercial and critical acclaim. Reports indicate that the film has grossed approximately Rs. 222 crores at the box office, an impressive feat for a content-driven film. With strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews highlighting its realistic portrayal of middle-class family dynamics, Kudumbasthan has solidified Manikandan's presence as a leading actor in Tamil cinema.

When and Where to Watch Kudumbasthan

Viewers who missed the theatrical release of Kudumbasthan can stream it on ZEE5 starting February 28. The film's transition to the digital platform is expected to enhance its reach, allowing audiences to engage with its story from the comfort of their homes. Given its strong reception in theaters, anticipation for the OTT release remains high.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kudumbasthan

The trailer of Kudumbasthan provided a glimpse into the film's heartfelt storytelling and realistic portrayal of middle-class life. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film follows a young man navigating the challenges of adulthood while balancing family expectations and financial struggles. The emotional depth and relatable themes have struck a chord with audiences, making it a compelling watch.

Cast and Crew of Kudumbasthan

The ensemble cast includes Manikandan, Sanvi Meghna, Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, and Prasanna Balachandran. Music for the film has been composed by Vaisakh, while cinematography is handled by Sujith N. Subramanian. Their combined efforts have contributed to the immersive experience that has been widely appreciated.

Reception of Kudumbasthan

Following its theatrical release, Kudumbasthan received praise for its authentic portrayal of family life and the performances of its cast. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1 / 10.