Technology News
English Edition

Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

Manikandan’s Kudumbasthan is set for its OTT debut on ZEE5 on Feb 28 after a successful theatrical release.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 11 February 2025 14:59 IST
Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5

Photo Credit: YouTube/Tamil Nstchathiram

Kudumbasthan hits ZEE5 on Feb 28 after a Rs. 222 crore box office run

Highlights
  • Kudumbasthan hits ZEE5 on Feb 28 after a Rs. 222 crore box office run
  • Manikandan’s role in Kudumbasthan praised for emotional depth
  • The film explores middle-class struggles and family expectations
Advertisement

The Tamil film Kudumbasthan, starring Manikandan in the lead role, is set to make its digital premiere following a successful theatrical run. Released on January 24, the film has resonated with audiences and critics alike, achieving both commercial and critical acclaim. Reports indicate that the film has grossed approximately Rs. 222 crores at the box office, an impressive feat for a content-driven film. With strong word-of-mouth and positive reviews highlighting its realistic portrayal of middle-class family dynamics, Kudumbasthan has solidified Manikandan's presence as a leading actor in Tamil cinema.

When and Where to Watch Kudumbasthan

Viewers who missed the theatrical release of Kudumbasthan can stream it on ZEE5 starting February 28. The film's transition to the digital platform is expected to enhance its reach, allowing audiences to engage with its story from the comfort of their homes. Given its strong reception in theaters, anticipation for the OTT release remains high.

Official Trailer and Plot of Kudumbasthan

The trailer of Kudumbasthan provided a glimpse into the film's heartfelt storytelling and realistic portrayal of middle-class life. Directed by Rajeshwar Kalisamy, the film follows a young man navigating the challenges of adulthood while balancing family expectations and financial struggles. The emotional depth and relatable themes have struck a chord with audiences, making it a compelling watch.

Cast and Crew of Kudumbasthan

The ensemble cast includes Manikandan, Sanvi Meghna, Guru Somasundaram, R. Sundarrajan, and Prasanna Balachandran. Music for the film has been composed by Vaisakh, while cinematography is handled by Sujith N. Subramanian. Their combined efforts have contributed to the immersive experience that has been widely appreciated.

Reception of Kudumbasthan

Following its theatrical release, Kudumbasthan received praise for its authentic portrayal of family life and the performances of its cast. It has an IMDb rating of 8.1 / 10.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Kudumbasthan, Tamil Cinema, Manikandan, ZEE5, Tamil Movies 2024, OTT Releases, Tamil Film Industry
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report
Apple Witnesses Record Growth as India’s Smartphone Shipments Rise 4 Percent YoY in 2024: IDC Report
Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iQOO Neo 10R Pricing and AnTuTu Score Teased Ahead of India Launch
  2. Here's Why You Should Update Your iPhone to iOS 18.3.1 Right Away
  3. iPhone SE 4 Design Spotted via Leaked Spigen Cover Listing
  4. Vivo T4x 5G India Launch Timeline, Price Range, Key Features Leaked
  5. Sam Altman Says 'No Thank You' to Musk-Led Group's $97.4 Billion OpenAI Bid
  6. Samsung Galaxy F06 5G India Launch Date, Specifications, Design Revealed
  7. OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Confirmed; Design, Battery Life Teased
  8. Oppo Find N5 Spied in Unboxing Video; DeepSeek-R1 Support Confirmed
  9. WazirX Completes Asset Rebalancing, Invites Creditors to File Disputes
  10. You Can Now Use NotebookLM Plus With Google One AI Premium Subscription
#Latest Stories
  1. Study Uncovers Evidence of Cannibalism in Ancient Europe 18,000 Years Ago
  2. Subservience OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Megan Fox’s AI Thriller Online?
  3. Resident Evil 5 Gets ESRB Rating for Xbox Series S/X, Suggesting Re-Release on Current-Gen Consoles
  4. Realme P3 Pro Design Teased; to Be Available With a Glow in the Dark Rear Panel
  5. Love Under Construction OTT Release Date: When and Where to Malayalam Rom-Com Series Online?
  6. WazirX Says Asset Rebalancing Complete, Invites Creditors to Raise Disputes
  7. Choo Mantar OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharan's Horror Comedy
  8. A Silent Escape OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?
  9. Moon's Geological Activity: New Evidence Suggests Surface Changes Persist
  10. Kudumbasthan OTT Release Date: Manikandan’s Film to Premiere on ZEE5
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »