Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report

Google's upcoming Pixel 9a smartphone is expected to make its debut in Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain colourways next month.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 11 February 2025 13:21 IST
Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report

Photo Credit: X/ @ACE100xd

The purported Pixel 9a was spotted in leaked renders that were recently leaked by a tipster

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9a will reportedly be launched in Mach
  • The upcoming midrange phone is said to feature a midrange camera
  • The Pixel 9a is expected to run on Android 15
Google Pixel 9a is likely to be launched in the coming weeks as the company's successor to the midrange Pixel 8a model, and images of the official covers for the handset have surfaced online. These design of these cases appear to corroborate previous reports about the design of the handset, which is expected to resemble the company's Pixel 9 smartphone. This year, the Pixel 9a might arrive by March, which is at least two months earlier than the company's typical launch schedule.

Google Pixel 9a Case Colour Options (Expected)

Android Authority has published images of silicone cases for the purported Pixel 9a, obtained from a source at Google. These cases are said to have a microfiber lining on the inside, are seen in four colourways, and they are likely to match the rumoured colour options of the upcoming Pixel 9a, which previously online — Iris, Obsidian, Peony, and Porcelain.

We've seen leaked images of the purported Pixel 9a over the past few months, and the handset is expected to resemble the standard Pixel 9 model that was introduced last year. However, the images also suggest that the Pixel 9a will have a dual rear camera module that isn't raised like the more expensive model.

Google Pixel 9a Specifications (Expected)

Thanks to recent reports, we have a fairly good idea of what to expect from the Pixel 9a. The phone is likely to run on Android 15 and could feature a Tensor G4 chip and 8GB of RAM that enables support for on-device AI (artificial intelligence) functionality.

Google is also expected to equip the Pixel 9a with a 6.3-inch Actua display that is protected by Corning's Gorilla Glass 3. It could arrive with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera on the rear panel. The phone might also feature a 5,100mAh battery that can be charged at 23W (wired) and 7.5W (wireless), according to recent reports.

OnePlus Watch 3 Launch Date Set for February 18; Design, Battery Life Teased

Google Pixel 9a Official Case Designs Leaked; Could Arrive in Four Colour Options: Report
