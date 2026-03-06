Truke TruClips was launched in India on Friday as the company's latest open wireless stereo (OWS) headset. The new wireless headset features an open-ear clip-on design intended to keep the ear canal unblocked, so users can remain aware of their surroundings while listening to audio. The wearable is manufactured in India and the company says they are designed to be worn during activities such as commuting, office work, workouts, and gaming. Truke says the wireless headset includes spatial audio support It is equipped with four microphones for calls, and the charging case has a leather finish.

Truke TruClips Price in India, Availability

The Truke TruClips price in India is set at Rs. 1,999. The earbuds are offered in Onyx Blue and Mint Mist colour options. They are currently available via the Truke India website, Amazon, and Flipkart.

Truke TruClips Features, Specifications

Equipped with 12mm customised titanium drivers, the Truke TruClips features support for 24-bit spatial audio, according to the company. The earbuds use an open-ear clip design that allows ambient sound to remain audible while listening to music or other audio content.

For calls, the Truke TruClips wireless headset includes a quad microphone setup with PureVoice environmental noise cancellation (ENC) support. It also offers a dedicated low-latency gaming mode with a claimed latency of 40ms. Connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.4. The earbuds also support dual device pairing, allowing users to connect them to two devices simultaneously. It features touch controls for playback and call management and offers support for voice assistants.

Truke claims the TruClips offers up to 55 hours of total playback time when used with the charging case. The charging case supports fast charging for quicker top-ups and is equipped with a USB Type-C port.

The earbuds use a silicone clip-on build and ship with a premium dual-form charging case with a leather finish. They have an IPX5 rating for water and sweat resistance. The company says the product is backed by a one-year warranty and service support across more than 400 service centres in India.