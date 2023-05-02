Technology News

Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel

Pedro Pascal’s role is currently under wraps.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Ali Pardiwala | Updated: 2 May 2023 11:38 IST
Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel

Photo Credit: HBO

Pedro Pascal in a still from The Last of Us

Highlights
  • It centres around Lucius, Commodus’ nephew from the first film
  • Gladiator 2 also stars Paul Mescal, Barry Keoghan, Connie Nielsen
  • Ridley Scott is directing the film, from a script written by David Scarpa

Pedro Pascal has reportedly joined the cast of Gladiator 2. As per Deadline, The Last of Us star is joining the Ridley Scott sequel in an undisclosed role, adding to its growing ensemble cast lineup. The actor began the year on a good roll — delivering a superb performance in HBO's adaptation of the beloved PlayStation video game The Last of Us, pretty much securing his name for the awards season chatter. The Gladiator sequel would mark his first time working with the Academy Award-nominated Scott.

The Gladiator sequel is quickly becoming one of the most exciting current productions, with whispers and plans circulating ever since the success of the original 2000 film, which won the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Pascal will join a calling sheet comprising Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things 4), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer), and returning star Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla previously. Reports indicate that the film will centre on Lucius — played by Mescal — son of Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's villainous Commodus, the antagonist in the first film.

David Scarpa, who last collaborated with Scott on 2017's All the Money in the World, is penning the script for the Gladiator sequel. He's also the scribe for Scott's upcoming Napoleon film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix (Her) as the titular French emperor, and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) as the Empress Joséphine. Universal Pictures will reportedly co-produce the Gladiator sequel, having previously done the same on the 2000 film. The original Gladiator grossed $460 million (about Rs. 3,761 crore) at the global box office and earned 11 Oscar nominations. In addition to Best Picture, it also served as a big break for Russell Crowe, who won the award for Best Actor.

Reports suggest that Pascal will be shooting Gladiator 2 during the hiatus he has until The Last of Us season 2 starts filming. As per the HBO series' co-star Bella Ramsey, the crew will begin filming 'at the end of this year, beginning of next', which will adapt the events from the polarising and gory sequel The Last of Us Part II game. Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin also confirmed that the story will take longer than one season to play out, but aren't specific on the actual number. Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise) in Pedro Almodovar's short film Strange Way of Life, which will debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Currently, there are no release details for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Gladiator

Gladiator

  • Release Date 1 September 2000
  • Language English
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Drama, History
  • Cast
    Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed, Derek Jacobi, Djimon Hounsou, Richard Harris, Ralf Möller, Tommy Flanagan, David Schofield, John Shrapnel, Tomas Arana, Spencer Treat Clark, David Hemmings, Sven-Ole Thorsen, Omid Djalili, Giannina Facio, Giorgio Cantarini, Adam Levy
  • Director
    Ridley Scott
  • Producer
    Douglas Wick, David Franzoni, Branko Lustig
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: pedro pascal, gladiator 2, gladiator sequel, gladiator sequel cast, paul mescal, barry keoghan, joseph quinn, denzel washington, gladiator sequel plot, ridley scott, hollywood, the last of us, connie nielsen
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com or find him on Twitter and Letterboxd @Ch1ckenDumpl1ng More
G7 Nations Should Adopt 'Risk-Based' AI Regulation, Ministers Say as EU Lawmakers Rush to Rein in ChatGPT
Bitcoin, Ether Fail to Retain Profits Amid US Mulling Another Interest Rate Hike, Altcoins Suffer Too

Related Stories

Pedro Pascal Reportedly Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator Sequel
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Pixel 7a Will Be Launched in India on This Date
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale
  4. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  5. Google Pixel 7a Unboxing Images Tip These Colour Options
  6. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  7. Poco F5 Pro 5G Display Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch: Details
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Pedro Pascal Cast in Ridley Scott’s Gladiator 2: Report
  10. OnePlus Nord Buds 2 Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Around 39 Percent of Indian Families Have Experienced Online Financial Fraud: Survey
  2. Google Pixel Fold Leaked Images Show Silver Coloured Variant: All Details
  3. iPhone 14 Price in India to Drop as Low as Rs. 39,323 During Amazon Great Summer Sale
  4. Air Starring Ben Affleck and Matt Damon to Stream May 12 on Amazon Prime Video
  5. 'Godfather of AI' Geoffrey Hinton Quits Google to Speak Out Against Dangers of Artificial Intelligence: Report
  6. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom Leaks Nearly Two Weeks Before Release
  7. Shemaroo, Near Foundation to Launch Web3 Innovation Cell, Explore Blockchain Uses for India’s Media Industry
  8. Google Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro Prices in India Slashed Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale: Details
  9. Huawei P60 Series Set to Launch Globally on May 9: All Details
  10. IBM to Pause Hiring in Plan to Replace 7,800 Jobs by AI in Coming Years: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.