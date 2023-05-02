Pedro Pascal has reportedly joined the cast of Gladiator 2. As per Deadline, The Last of Us star is joining the Ridley Scott sequel in an undisclosed role, adding to its growing ensemble cast lineup. The actor began the year on a good roll — delivering a superb performance in HBO's adaptation of the beloved PlayStation video game The Last of Us, pretty much securing his name for the awards season chatter. The Gladiator sequel would mark his first time working with the Academy Award-nominated Scott.

The Gladiator sequel is quickly becoming one of the most exciting current productions, with whispers and plans circulating ever since the success of the original 2000 film, which won the Best Picture award at the Oscars. Pascal will join a calling sheet comprising Paul Mescal (Aftersun), Barry Keoghan (The Banshees of Inisherin), Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things 4), Denzel Washington (The Equalizer), and returning star Connie Nielsen, who played Lucilla previously. Reports indicate that the film will centre on Lucius — played by Mescal — son of Lucilla and nephew of Joaquin Phoenix's villainous Commodus, the antagonist in the first film.

David Scarpa, who last collaborated with Scott on 2017's All the Money in the World, is penning the script for the Gladiator sequel. He's also the scribe for Scott's upcoming Napoleon film, which stars Joaquin Phoenix (Her) as the titular French emperor, and Vanessa Kirby (Pieces of a Woman) as the Empress Joséphine. Universal Pictures will reportedly co-produce the Gladiator sequel, having previously done the same on the 2000 film. The original Gladiator grossed $460 million (about Rs. 3,761 crore) at the global box office and earned 11 Oscar nominations. In addition to Best Picture, it also served as a big break for Russell Crowe, who won the award for Best Actor.

Reports suggest that Pascal will be shooting Gladiator 2 during the hiatus he has until The Last of Us season 2 starts filming. As per the HBO series' co-star Bella Ramsey, the crew will begin filming 'at the end of this year, beginning of next', which will adapt the events from the polarising and gory sequel The Last of Us Part II game. Co-creators Neil Druckmann and Craig Mazin also confirmed that the story will take longer than one season to play out, but aren't specific on the actual number. Pascal will next be seen starring alongside Ethan Hawke (Before Sunrise) in Pedro Almodovar's short film Strange Way of Life, which will debut at the Cannes Film Festival later this month.

Currently, there are no release details for Ridley Scott's Gladiator sequel.

