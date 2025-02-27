Technology News
English Edition

Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online

The third season of Leverage: Redemption premieres on April 17 on Prime Video, featuring high-stakes missions and new challenges.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 27 February 2025 22:04 IST
Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: PrimeVideo

Leverage: Redemption Season 3 premieres April 17

Highlights
  • Leverage: Redemption Season 3 premieres April 17 on Prime Video
  • The team faces new challenges, cons, and an old enemy’s revenge
  • New episodes will be available weekly every Thursday
Advertisement

Prime Video has officially announced that Season 3 of Leverage: Redemption will premiere on April 17. The latest season will comprise 10 episodes, marking its first release on Prime Video following two seasons on Freevee. New episodes will be available every Thursday. Viewers can also stream the first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption along with all seasons of the original Leverage series via Prime Video

When and Where to Watch 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of Leverage: Redemption is set to launch on Prime Video, starting April 17. The episodes will follow a weekly release pattern, premiering every Thursday.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

The upcoming season will feature a new set of high-stakes heists, with the team taking on a range of powerful adversaries. This season's missions include going against a power broker who is illegally profiting from water resources, exposing a corrupt mayor who abuses his authority, outwitting a con artist who has caught up with them, and dismantling a criminal operation exploiting child labor. The storyline also introduces new challenges as the team navigates the fallout from past confrontations and evolving personal relationships. A past enemy's intricate revenge plan further complicates their missions, testing the team's resilience and skill.

Cast and Crew of 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

Returning cast members include Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison. The season will also feature guest appearances by Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and others. The series is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Chris Downey also takes on an executive producer role.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Leverage Redemption, Leverage Redemption Season 3, Prime Video
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Wrecker (2015) Horror Thriller Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G Launched in India: Price, Features
  2. Vivo T4x 5G Design Teased Ahead of Upcoming India Launch
  3. Nothing Reveals Phone 3a's Design Ahead of March 4 Launch
  4. iQOO Neo 10R Display, Camera, Battery Details Confirmed Ahead of India Debut
  5. Vivo X200 Ultra Camera Details Surface Online Again
  6. Vodafone Idea (Vi) 5G Trial Might Have Started in Mumbai
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Reportedly Leak
  8. Here's How Much the Google Pixel 9a May Cost in Global Markets
  9. Alibaba Releases New Open-Source Suite of AI Video Generation Models
  10. Adobe Launches Photoshop App for iPhone With Generative AI Features
#Latest Stories
  1. Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online
  2. Wrecker (2015) Horror Thriller Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play
  3. Scientists Find Wastewater Bacteria That Break Down PET Plastic, Aiding Pollution Control
  4. Hubble Captures Stunning Tarantula Nebula Image, Revealing Cosmic Dust and Star Formation
  5. Greenland's Ice Sheet Approaches Dangerous Tipping Point Amid Rapid Melting
  6. NASA Supercomputer Finds Spiral Structure in the Oort Cloud’s Inner Region
  7. Nintendo Switch 2 Dock Renders Reportedly Leak, Showing Design From Different Angles
  8. Realme's Upcoming Ultra Phone Confirmed to Get 1-Inch Camera Sensor, Camera Samples Teased
  9. Vodafone Idea (Vi) Reportedly Begins 5G Trial in Mumbai; Said to Offer Unlimited Data
  10. Blinkit Begins Quick Delivery of MacBook Air, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, and More in Select Cities
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »