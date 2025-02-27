Leverage: Redemption Season 3 OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online

Prime Video has officially announced that Season 3 of Leverage: Redemption will premiere on April 17. The latest season will comprise 10 episodes, marking its first release on Prime Video following two seasons on Freevee. New episodes will be available every Thursday. Viewers can also stream the first two seasons of Leverage: Redemption along with all seasons of the original Leverage series via Prime Video

When and Where to Watch 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

The highly anticipated third season of Leverage: Redemption is set to launch on Prime Video, starting April 17. The episodes will follow a weekly release pattern, premiering every Thursday.

Official Trailer and Plot of 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

The upcoming season will feature a new set of high-stakes heists, with the team taking on a range of powerful adversaries. This season's missions include going against a power broker who is illegally profiting from water resources, exposing a corrupt mayor who abuses his authority, outwitting a con artist who has caught up with them, and dismantling a criminal operation exploiting child labor. The storyline also introduces new challenges as the team navigates the fallout from past confrontations and evolving personal relationships. A past enemy's intricate revenge plan further complicates their missions, testing the team's resilience and skill.

Cast and Crew of 'Leverage: Redemption' Season 3

Returning cast members include Gina Bellman as Sophie Deveraux, Christian Kane as Eliot Spencer, Beth Riesgraf as Parker, Aleyse Shannon as Breanna Casey, Noah Wyle as Harry Wilson, and Aldis Hodge as Alec Hardison. The season will also feature guest appearances by Jack Coleman, Drew Powell, Alex Boniello, Cedric Yarbrough, Mary Hollis Inboden, Sam Witwer, Rachael Harris, and others. The series is executive produced by Dean Devlin, Marc Roskin, and Rachel Olschan-Wilson of Electric Entertainment. John Rogers serves as showrunner and executive producer, while Chris Downey also takes on an executive producer role.