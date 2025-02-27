Technology News
Wrecker (2015) Horror Thriller Now Streaming on Lionsgate Play

The 2015 horror thriller Wrecker is now streaming on Lionsgate Play, offering suspenseful road terror.

Updated: 27 February 2025 22:04 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube

Highlights
  • Wrecker (2015) now available for streaming on Lionsgate Play
  • The horror thriller follows two friends stalked by a tow truck
  • Stars Anna Hutchison & Drea Whitburn in a tense survival chase
A psychological horror-thriller, Wrecker, has now been made available for streaming on Lionsgate Play. Released in 2015, the Canadian film follows two friends on a road trip who find themselves stalked by a mysterious and dangerous tow truck driver. Directed by Micheal Bafaro, the film features Anna Hutchison and Drea Whitburn in lead roles, portraying characters who must navigate an increasingly terrifying and life-threatening situation. Having first premiered on November 6, 2015, Wrecker has since gained recognition for its gripping storyline and eerie atmosphere, making it an intriguing watch for horror enthusiasts.

When and Where to Watch Wrecker

Viewers can now watch Wrecker on Lionsgate Play. The film has been officially added to the streaming platform, allowing subscribers to access the psychological thriller at their convenience. The movie, which originally had a limited theatrical release, has found a broader audience through digital streaming. Fans of high-intensity thrillers can now watch the story unfold on their preferred devices.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wrecker

The trailer of Wrecker offers a glimpse into the harrowing ordeal faced by two best friends, Emily and Leslie, as they embark on a road trip. When they decide to take a remote highway known as Devil's Pass, their journey quickly turns into a nightmare. A relentless tow truck begins to pursue them, subjecting them to a terrifying game of cat and mouse. As the driver becomes increasingly aggressive, the friends realize that escape might not be an option. The film builds tension through high-speed chases, psychological fear, and the unnerving mystery of the truck driver's motives.

Cast and Crew of Wrecker

Directed by Micheal Bafaro, Wrecker features a cast led by Anna Hutchison as Emily and Drea Whitburn as Leslie. Other notable cast members include Jennifer Koenig, Michael Dickson, Kurtis Maguire, and Andy Nez. The film was produced by Evan Taylor, John Curtis, Don Knodel, and Micheal Bafaro under the banner of Industryworks Studios. The cinematography was handled by Jon Thomas and Ian MacDougall, while the editing team included C. J. Wallis and Karilynn Ming Ho. The film's eerie and suspenseful score was composed by Vince Mai.

Reception of Wrecker

Upon its release, Wrecker received a leaning of negative reviews from audiences and critics. The film drew comparisons to classic road horror films. On IMDb, it has a rating of 3.4 / 10.

Comments

Further reading: Wrecker movie, Wrecker 2015, Lionsgate Play, horror thriller, road horror
