Technology News
English Edition

Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online

Wicked, the 10-Oscar-nominated musical, will stream on Peacock from March 21, 2025, featuring a sing-along version.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 16:35 IST
Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online

Wicked to stream on Peacock from March 21, 2025

Highlights
  • Wicked to stream on Peacock from March 21, 2025
  • The 10-Oscar-nominated musical stars Cynthia Erivo & Ariana Grande
  • A special sing-along version will be available for fans
Advertisement

The highly acclaimed musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has been nominated for 10 categories at the 97th Academy Awards. Since its theatrical release on November 22, 2024, the film has been available for rental on Prime Video. However, many viewers have been waiting for its free streaming debut. Reports indicate that Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock from March 21, 2025. A special sing-along version will also be made available to enhance the viewing experience.

When and Where to Watch Wicked

Fans of the musical will soon have the opportunity to watch Wicked from the comfort of their homes. The film is set to stream exclusively on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar starting March 21, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wicked

The trailer for Wicked introduced audiences to the world of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy. The film follows Elphaba, a gifted young woman with green skin who struggles with societal rejection. While studying at Shiz University, she forms an unexpected bond with Glinda, a well-liked and charismatic student. Their relationship takes a dramatic turn as Elphaba uncovers hidden truths about the Wizard's rule and chooses to defy the system. Branded as the "Wicked Witch of the West," she finds herself at odds with Glinda, who embraces her role as the "Good Witch." The film ends on a suspenseful note, setting the stage for Wicked: Part II, scheduled for release in November 2025.

Cast and Crew of Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take on the lead roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The ensemble cast features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film's screenplay is penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is adapted from the Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which itself is inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Reception of Wicked

Since its release, Wicked has garnered significant critical and commercial success. The film has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. Other nominations include Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 / 10. The film's visual effects, musical score, and performances have been widely praised, making it a strong contender for multiple awards at the upcoming Academy Awards.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Wicked, Wicked movie, Wicked OTT release, Wicked streaming, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Wicked Peacock, Wicked sing-along, Oscar nominations 2025, Wicked part 1
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
Xbox to Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Related Stories

Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  3. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  4. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  5. Samsung Galaxy S25 and Galaxy S25+ Review: Solid Foundation
  6. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  7. Samsung Could Redesign the S-Pen Again, This Time for the Galaxy Z Fold 7
  8. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  9. NASA Lowers Impact Probability of Asteroid 2024 YR4 After New Data
  10. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max Alleged Renders Suggest Significant Design Changes
  4. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  5. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  6. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  7. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  8. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  9. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
  10. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »