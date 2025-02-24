Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online

The highly acclaimed musical Wicked, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, has been nominated for 10 categories at the 97th Academy Awards. Since its theatrical release on November 22, 2024, the film has been available for rental on Prime Video. However, many viewers have been waiting for its free streaming debut. Reports indicate that Wicked will begin streaming on Peacock from March 21, 2025. A special sing-along version will also be made available to enhance the viewing experience.

When and Where to Watch Wicked

Fans of the musical will soon have the opportunity to watch Wicked from the comfort of their homes. The film is set to stream exclusively on Peacock Hub on JioHotstar starting March 21, 2025.

Official Trailer and Plot of Wicked

The trailer for Wicked introduced audiences to the world of Oz before the arrival of Dorothy. The film follows Elphaba, a gifted young woman with green skin who struggles with societal rejection. While studying at Shiz University, she forms an unexpected bond with Glinda, a well-liked and charismatic student. Their relationship takes a dramatic turn as Elphaba uncovers hidden truths about the Wizard's rule and chooses to defy the system. Branded as the "Wicked Witch of the West," she finds herself at odds with Glinda, who embraces her role as the "Good Witch." The film ends on a suspenseful note, setting the stage for Wicked: Part II, scheduled for release in November 2025.

Cast and Crew of Wicked

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande take on the lead roles as Elphaba and Glinda, respectively. The ensemble cast features Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, Bowen Yang, Marissa Bode, Peter Dinklage, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum. Directed by Jon M. Chu, the film's screenplay is penned by Winnie Holzman and Dana Fox. It is adapted from the Broadway musical by Stephen Schwartz and Holzman, which itself is inspired by Gregory Maguire's novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West.

Reception of Wicked

Since its release, Wicked has garnered significant critical and commercial success. The film has received 10 Oscar nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actress for Cynthia Erivo, and Best Supporting Actress for Ariana Grande. Other nominations include Best Visual Effects, Best Sound, Best Editing, Best Production Design, Best Original Score, Best Makeup and Hairstyling, and Best Costume Design. It has an IMDb rating of 7.6 / 10. The film's visual effects, musical score, and performances have been widely praised, making it a strong contender for multiple awards at the upcoming Academy Awards.