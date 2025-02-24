Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital debut. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, features Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead role. Following a successful box office performance, the film is set to premiere on Zee5 on March 1, 2025. The movie, which was released as a Sankranthi special on January 14, 2025, generated significant revenue during its theatrical run and is expected to attract a large audience on its streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The film will be available for streaming on Zee5 from March 1, 2025. Alongside the OTT release, the film's television premiere is also scheduled for the same day. Zee5 has secured the digital rights for Rs. 30 crore, making it one of the most significant streaming deals in recent times.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which was released ahead of its theatrical premiere, highlighted a mix of comedy, drama, and family-centric entertainment. The film revolves around a lively household and the humorous conflicts that arise within it.

Cast and Crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Venkatesh leads the film alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. The supporting cast includes several well-known names from the Telugu film industry. The film's music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, whose soundtrack played a crucial role in attracting audiences to cinemas. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film benefits from a well-established production team.

Reception of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The film recorded a worldwide theatrical share of Rs. 184 crore, with a gross collection of Rs. 300 crore in the Telugu market alone. Despite competition from other Sankranthi releases like Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer, the film emerged as a box office success. Industry reports credit the film's clean entertainment value and engaging screenplay for its impressive performance.