Technology News
English Edition

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, a box office success, is set for its digital debut on Zee5. Here’s everything you need to know.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 24 February 2025 16:33 IST
Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam streams on Zee5 from March 1, 2025

Highlights
  • Sankranthiki Vasthunnam streams on Zee5 from March 1, 2025
  • The film collected Rs. 184 crore in worldwide share
  • Venkatesh, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Aishwarya Rajesh star
Advertisement

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam has completed its theatrical run and is now preparing for its digital debut. The film, directed by Anil Ravipudi and produced by Dil Raju, features Daggubati Venkatesh in the lead role. Following a successful box office performance, the film is set to premiere on Zee5 on March 1, 2025. The movie, which was released as a Sankranthi special on January 14, 2025, generated significant revenue during its theatrical run and is expected to attract a large audience on its streaming platform.

When and Where to Watch Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The film will be available for streaming on Zee5 from March 1, 2025. Alongside the OTT release, the film's television premiere is also scheduled for the same day. Zee5 has secured the digital rights for Rs. 30 crore, making it one of the most significant streaming deals in recent times.

Official Trailer and Plot of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The trailer of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, which was released ahead of its theatrical premiere, highlighted a mix of comedy, drama, and family-centric entertainment. The film revolves around a lively household and the humorous conflicts that arise within it.

Cast and Crew of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

Venkatesh leads the film alongside Meenakshi Chaudhary and Aishwarya Rajesh. The supporting cast includes several well-known names from the Telugu film industry. The film's music has been composed by Bheems Ceciroleo, whose soundtrack played a crucial role in attracting audiences to cinemas. Produced by Dil Raju under Sri Venkateswara Creations, the film benefits from a well-established production team.

Reception of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam

The film recorded a worldwide theatrical share of Rs. 184 crore, with a gross collection of Rs. 300 crore in the Telugu market alone. Despite competition from other Sankranthi releases like Daaku Maharaaj and Game Changer, the film emerged as a box office success. Industry reports credit the film's clean entertainment value and engaging screenplay for its impressive performance.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Sankranthiki Vasthunnam, Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT, Venkatesh movie, Telugu movie OTT release, Zee5 movies, Anil Ravipudi, Dil Raju
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
iPhone 16e Assembly in India Begins for Local Sales and Global Exports: Report
Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know

Related Stories

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Users to Get Apple TV+ and Apple Music With Postpaid, Wi-Fi Plans
  2. Acer Swift 14 AI Review: Good Work Laptop with Long Battery Life
  3. Asus Zenbook A14, Vivobook 16 Now Up for Pre-Orders; Check Out Offers
  4. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Launch Date and Design Officially Revealed
  5. Realme Neo 7x Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of February 25 Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy M16 5G, Galaxy M06 5G to Launch in India Soon; Design Teased
  7. iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update Introduces Priority Notifications on iPhone
  8. Apple Reportedly Begins iPhone 16e Assembly in India for Sale and Export
  9. Xbox Will Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model: Satya Nadella
  10. Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 Refreshed With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Reveals Its Veo 2 Video Generation AI Model’s Pricing on Vertex AI Platform
  2. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 5 With Up to AMD Ryzen AI 7 350 CPU Launched in India: Price, Features
  3. New Study Challenges Great Filter Theory, Suggests Life Evolves with Planetary Changes
  4. Wicked OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Nominated Musical Online
  5. Raastha OTT Release: Aneesh Anwar’s Malayalam Thriller to Stream Soon
  6. Cabin Fever Reboot Now On Lionsgate Play: Release Date, Cast, Plot Details, and Reviews
  7. Grosse Pointe Garden Society Season 1 Now Streaming on JioHotstar
  8. Sankranthiki Vasthunnam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Victory Venkatesh Starrer Online?
  9. Suits LA Now Streaming on JioHotstar: What You Need to Know
  10. Xbox to Have Catalogue of Games That Use Muse AI Model, Says Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »