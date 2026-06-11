Lingam OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch it Online?

Lingam is a 2026 Tamil crime thriller series that is about the dreams of a Kabaddi player who wants to become a police officer. However, he gets accused of murder and his life changes. After his dreams collapse he gets into the criminal world. He changes into a feared gangster who seeks revenge and thrives on survival. It has now announced its arrival on OTT. Let's go through the cast and crew, the trailer, the plot, and the reception of the series.

When and Where to Watch

Lingam will stream online on JioHotstar from June 26, 2026. It is also available in other languages like Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi.

Trailer and Plot

The Trailer of Lingam highlights a glimpse of a kabaddi player who was renowned in that game and he wanted to be a police officer but his fate changed and he turned into a dark criminal later on, seeking revenge. Lingam is set in Tamil Nadu where a talented kabaddi player wants to become a police officer. When he is about to achieve that dream of his, he gets falsely accused of murder. This murder happened in a Kabaddi match. He lost his career and his life fell apart. After this event, he has to enter the world of crime and become a gangster. All that he fell into was forced.

Cast and Crew

Kathir and Divya Bharthi are in the lead roles. Lingam is directed by Lakshmi Saravanakumar. Prashanth Pandiyarah has presented Lingam. Poornima Ravi, Sathya and Boss Venkat have played pivotal roles. Vikatan Televistas has produced the series.

Reception

Lingan has no IMDb rating yet. However, it has gained quite a popularity among various audiences.