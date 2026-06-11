WhatsApp appears to be developing a scheduled messaging feature for iPhone that would allow users to send messages at a chosen date and time rather than immediately. The upcoming addition is expected to work in both individual and group conversations. Users will reportedly be able to compose messages in advance, set a delivery time, and remove them before sending. The functionality remains under development and is not currently available to beta testers.

WhatsApp Could Show Scheduled Messages in a Dedicated Section

According to a post by feature tracker WABetaInfo, users may be able to access the scheduling tool by holding down the send button in a conversation. After selecting a preferred delivery time, WhatsApp would queue the message and automatically send it at that time. The functionality is still being refined and has not yet reached TestFlight beta releases. WhatsApp has not announced a launch timeline. However, the report suggests the feature will reach beta testers before it rolls out widely.

Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

WhatsApp is also reportedly developing tools to help users manage scheduled messages. A dedicated section is expected to display pending messages before delivery, while chats may show indicators when messages are scheduled for later delivery. Users will reportedly be able to delete scheduled messages before delivery without notifying recipients.

The functionality is expected to support both group chats and one-to-one conversations. However, scheduled messages would reportedly be delivered only to participants who are already members of the group when the message is created. Users who join the group later may not receive previously scheduled messages.

The company is also said to be testing limits on when messages can be scheduled. Current development suggests users may be able to choose a delivery time starting 10 minutes after creating a message and extending up to two weeks in advance.

The report notes that earlier versions of the feature were focused on individual chats. More recent developments indicate that WhatsApp is now expanding support to include group conversations and refining the overall user experience.

The feature could help users plan reminders, birthday wishes, announcements, and other time-sensitive messages. It may also prove useful when communicating across different time zones. While WhatsApp already offers call scheduling through its Events feature, it has yet to introduce a built-in option for scheduling text messages.