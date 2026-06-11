Maa Hai Na is an upcoming reality show that is set to land on the digital screens soon. The plot of the show revolves around the Gen Z celebrities, along with their mothers, who will engage in the cooking challenges. From exploring the generational gaps to embracing the relationships of the duos, this reality show is packed with intense drama and emotions. The sequences are expected to be highly content-rich and blended with heartfelt moments in the kitchen, with laughter and humour.

When and Where to Watch Maa Hai Na

This show will make its digital premiere on June 12, exclusively on Zee 5 Hindi. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Maa Hai Na

This is an exciting reality web series that will centre around 6 Gen Z celebrities, who will team up with their mothers, in order to compete against each other in the traditional yet entertaining cooking challenges. The show will explore the bond of the team members with their mothers while they engage in fun cooking tasks. Furthermore, the show will present unfiltered conversations, generational gaps, and will take the viewers in nostalgia. This is an ideal family-based reality show that any generation will certainly enjoy. From laughter to fun banters and a lot of love, Maa Hai Na is a heartwarming series.

Cast and Crew of Maa Hai Na

Written by Rishabh Tiwari, this show will be hosted by Shilpa Shetty Kundra. Some of the contestants include Manisha Rani, Tanya Mittal, Urvashi Dholakia, Sunita Ahuja, Tina Ahuja, Kushal Tanwar, and more. The production has been handled by Kaveri Das, Neeti Simoes, and Preeti Simoes.

Reception of Maa Hai Na

This show is yet to be released on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.