Lock Upp Season 2 is again hitting the OTT platform with added flavours in it. This season has a duo hosting the show. Riteish Deshmukh and Farah Khan have hosted the show. Lock Upp is about a prison wherein there are inmates who are provided only with basic amenities and locked in for over 70 days. It is a reality show in which people will survive by playing different tasks and get evicted according to the norms of the show. A lot of dramatic events will happen when people are locked in and striving for survival.

When and Where to Watch

Lock Upp is landing on OTT on June 27, 2026. New episodes will be released from Saturday through Wednesday at 8 PM.

Trailer and Plot

Lock Upp is a badass jail wherein some inmates will be living together. The contestants will not be given a luxurious life. They will have to survive on their own by performing a few tasks inside the game and also plotting against each other. The show is quite unexpected, and anything can happen. The players will not be given any access to the world outside. Players or inmates will be divided into two teams and forced to finish the tasks that would be based on mental and physical abilities. Everyone will compete to win, and they will search for basic amenities like food, warm water or proper bedding.

Cast and Crew

Sunita Ahuja, Urfi Javed and Archana Gautum are rumoured to be the inmates in the show. Retiesh Deshmukh and Farah Khan will host the show together.

Reception

The show has received 3.7 out of 10.