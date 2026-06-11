Asus has launched the ProArt PZ14 and refreshed its TUF Gaming A14 laptop in India. The ProArt PZ14 arrives as a creator-focused 2-in-1 device with a detachable keyboard, a 3K OLED touchscreen, and a Snapdragon X2 Elite processor. Meanwhile, the updated TUF Gaming A14 combines an AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 graphics in a lightweight 14-inch chassis aimed at gamers and power users. Both laptops feature dedicated NPUs, AI capabilities, and high-resolution displays.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 and Asus ProArt PZ14 Price in India, Availability

The Asus ProArt PZ14 is priced at Rs. 2,69,990 for the Nano Black HT7407NA-SN024WS variant, while the refreshed Asus TUF Gaming A14 costs Rs. 1,99,990 for the FA401GM-RG038WS model.

Both laptops are available through Asus Exclusive Stores, the Asus eShop, Amazon, Flipkart, and authorised retail partners. The ProArt PZ14 will also be sold via ROG Stores and Croma, while the TUF Gaming A14 will additionally be available through Reliance Digital, Vijay Sales, and select multi-brand retailers.

Asus is offering ProArt PZ14 pre-order benefits worth up to Rs. 25,599 for Rs. 999, including a two-year warranty extension and three years of damage protection. The pre-order offer is valid until 11:59pm IST on June 22.

Asus TUF Gaming A14 Features, Specifications

The Asus TUF Gaming A14 sports a 14-inch 2.5K (2,560 x 1,600 pixels) IPS-level display with a 165Hz refresh rate, and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel supports 100 percent sRGB colour coverage, Nvidia G-Sync technology, MUX Switch, Optimus, and an anti-glare coating.

The laptop is powered by the AMD Ryzen AI 9 465 processor with 10 cores, 20 threads, and clock speeds of up to 5.0GHz. It is paired with an AMD XDNA NPU capable of delivering up to 50 TOPS of AI performance and an Nvidia GeForce RTX 5060 Laptop GPU with 8GB of GDDR7 memory. The device ships with 16GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD storage. It also includes 100GB of Microsoft 365 Basic cloud storage for one year and runs Windows 11 Home.

Asus equips the TUF Gaming A14 with a 1080p full-HD IR camera that supports Windows Hello authentication. The laptop also features Dolby Atmos audio, Hi-Res Audio certification, AI noise-cancellation technology, dual speakers, and an integrated microphone array.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3, HDMI 2.1 FRL, a microSD card reader, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A ports, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port with DisplayPort and G-Sync support, a USB 4 Type-C port with DisplayPort and Power Delivery support, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The laptop packs a 73Wh battery and ships with a 200W power adapter.

Asus also includes a backlit keyboard with a dedicated Copilot key and a dual-fan cooling system. The TUF Gaming A14 measures 311 x 227 x 16.9mm to 19.9mm and weighs 1.46kg. The chassis meets MIL-STD-810H durability standards.

Asus ProArt PZ14 Features, Specifications

The Asus ProArt PZ14 features a 14-inch 3K Asus Lumina OLED touchscreen display with a resolution of 2,880 x 1,800 pixels and a 16:10 aspect ratio. The panel offers a 0.2ms response time, 500 nits of typical brightness, 1,100 nits peak HDR brightness, and 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage. It is Pantone Validated, VESA DisplayHDR True Black 1000 certified, supports stylus input, and displays 1.07 billion colours.

The laptop is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon X2 Elite processor with 18 cores and clock speeds of up to 4.7GHz. It is paired with the Qualcomm Hexagon NPU, which delivers up to 80 TOPS of AI performance, alongside Qualcomm Adreno graphics. It ships with 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and a 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe SSD. Asus also bundles 100GB of Microsoft 365 Basic cloud storage for one year. The device runs Windows 11 Home.

For imaging, the ProArt PZ14 includes an 8-megapixel IR front camera and a 13-megapixel Ultra HD rear camera capable of recording 4K video. Audio features include Smart Amp technology, built-in speakers, and an integrated microphone array. It supports Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, two USB 4 Type-C ports with display and power delivery support, and an SD Express 7.0 card reader.

The laptop houses a 75Wh battery. Charging is handled through a 68W USB Type-C power adapter. The ProArt PZ14 adopts a detachable 2-in-1 form factor that allows it to function as both a laptop and a tablet. It also supports the Asus Pen for stylus-based input.