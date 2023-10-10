Technology News

Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days

These numbers have perched it as the second-most watched premiere of 2023 on Disney+.

Written by Rahul Chettiyar, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 10 October 2023 12:53 IST
Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days

Photo Credit: Disney+

Loki season 2 episode 1 has a 45-minute runtime, so the total viewed hours equate to 8.17 million hours

Highlights
  • Loki season 2 debuted October 6 on Disney+ Hotstar in India
  • Ahsoka premiere reported 14 million views over the course of 5 days
  • Loki stars Tom Hiddleston, Owen Wilson, Ke Huy Quan, and more
Advertisement

Loki season 2 is celebrating a solid opening weekend. As per Disney, the premiere racked up an impressive 10.9 million viewers globally during its first three days, since its October 5 premiere in the US (October 6 in India, and everywhere else). With these numbers, it has become the second-most-watched premiere of 2023, sitting right behind The Mandalorian season 3, which dropped in March. A view is calculated by hours viewed divided by the total runtime of a film or show, which is the same format Netflix embraced in June. Given Loki season 2 episode 1 has a 45-minute runtime, the total viewed hours equate to 490.5 million minutes/ 8.17 million hours.

These are great numbers for Disney+, whose Marvel Cinematic Universe small-screen lineup has struggled to gain mass appeal. For instance, their newest Samuel L. Jackson-led Secret Invasion premiere only drew 994,000 viewers in the US, within the first five days. While Disney hasn't released regional breakdowns for Loki season 2's viewership, its popularity is clear as day, considering the streamer is confident enough to release numbers within just three days. You see, it was only recently that Disney started reporting viewership numbers, and even then, they were all based on a five-day time span. The Star Wars series Ahsoka opened to 14 million views, with two extra days, proving that Loki's numbers are stronger.

The same five-day tally system is being applied to Disney+'s movies as well, with The Little Mermaid live-action remake pulling in 16 million views and Elemental reporting 26.4 million views. It's not surprising to see Loki season 2 doing well, given the first season was Marvel's most successful show, as confirmed by MCU President Kevin Feige in 2022. The new chapter sees Tom Hiddleston reprising his role as the titular God of Mischief and embarking on time-hopping adventures with an alternate version of TVA agent Mobius M. Mobius (Owen Wilson), who doesn't recognise him. Loki's plans to reunite with his original team hits a hurdle when his body begins to distort and plops him into past and future timelines. Oscar-winner Ke Huy Quan (Everything Everywhere All at Once) is a new addition to the cast, playing a TVA archivist OB.

Late last month, Disney+ confirmed in an email to its Canadian subscribers that it will begin restricting password sharing, starting November 1, a lot sooner than CEO Bob Iger's original plans. The terms were quite unclear, but it suggested that users would soon be prohibited from sharing accounts with those outside their ‘household' — which refers to devices associated with a primary personal address. The company will constantly monitor user activity and if it detects a user breaking the rules, it will limit access to streaming or entirely terminate the account. Netflix was the first to crack down on password-sharing and in the process, gained 6 million new subscribers in July.

New episodes of Loki season 2 drop every Friday on Disney+ Hotstar.

The Chromecast with Google TV that runs on Android TV is here. When will Google learn how to name products? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Loki Season 2

Loki Season 2

  • Release Date 6 October 2023
  • Genre Action, Adventure, Fantasy, Sci-Fi, Superhero, Thriller
  • Cast
    Tom Hiddleston, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Owen Wilson, Eugene Cordero, Sophia Di Martino, Tara Strong, Wunmi Mosaku, Ke Huy Quan, Neil Ellice, Kate Dickie
  • Director
    Justin Benson, Aaron Moorhead
  • Producer
    Kevin Feige
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: loki, loki season 2, loki season 2 viewership, loki season 2 release date, loki season 2 views, loki season 2 viewcount, loki season 2 premiere, loki season 2 streaming, tom hiddleston, MCU, marvel, disney, disney plus, disney plus hotstar, hollywood
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar
Rahul Chettiyar is a Sub-Editor at Gadgets 360 and writes about entertainment and video games. In his free time, he enjoys watching movies, Sekiro and Elden Ring speed runs, and David Fincher video essays. Before joining here, he solely handled the gaming section at Indian Express Online. You can write to him at rahulr@ndtv.com. More
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2023: Best Deals on Gaming Laptops Under Rs. 60,000
Amazon Great India Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale

Related Stories

Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Open India Launch Officially Teased: Details
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Deals on Laptops
  3. OnePlus 11 5G at Its Lowest Price During Amazon Sale
  4. Here Are the Best Gaming Laptop Deals Under Rs. 60,000 in the Amazon Sale
  5. Google Pixel 8a With Dual Rear Cameras Leaks Online, Might Look Like This
  6. OnePlus Open Tipped to Sport 7.82-Inch Display, Might Look Like This
  7. WhatsApp May Soon Let You Protect Locked Chats With Secret Codes: Report
  8. Flipkart, Amazon Sale 2023: Blaupunkt to Offer This Smart TV for Rs. 5,999
  9. Vivo and iQoo Smartphones Receiving the Funtouch OS 14 Update
  10. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra Will Not Be Available in an Exynos Model
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi to Launch MiOS as Replacement for 13-Year-Old MIUI Android Skin, Tipster Claims
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival: Top TWS Earphones With ANC Under Rs. 5,000 During Sale
  3. Loki Season 2 Premiere Draws 10.9 Million Viewers Globally in Just Three Days
  4. Vivo, Transsion Holdings to Launch Smartphone With Rollable Display in 2024: Report
  5. 3Commas Tweaks Internal Security After Accounts of Some Users Were Compromised, Passwords Reset
  6. OnePlus Open India Launch Confirmed, Design Teased: All Details
  7. Google Pixel 8a With Curved Edges, Dual Rear Cameras Spotted in Leaked Renders
  8. iQoo 12 Series Camera Details Leaked; Tipped to Get 64-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  9. Windows 12 Release Date Possibly Leaked by Intel: All You Need to Know
  10. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Top Deals on Refrigerators Under Rs. 20,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »