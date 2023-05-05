Technology News

Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase

The Writers Guild of America went on strike, earlier this week, knocking late-night talk shows off the air and threatening major productions.

By Thomas Buckley, Bloomberg | Updated: 5 May 2023 12:30 IST
Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase

Photo Credit: Bloomberg

The WGA said that they’re seeking minimum staffing levels

Highlights
  • The WGA represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally
  • The strike knocked late-night talk shows off the air
  • It also threatened the production of hundreds of TV programs and films

The Alliance of Motion Picture & Television Producers, which represents Hollywood studios in contract talks with striking writers, said it offered wage increases of close to $97 million (about Rs. 792 crore). That's more than double the $41 million (about Rs. 335 crore) the writers claim they are being offered, the studios said in a statement Thursday.

The Writers Guild of America, which represents some 11,500 screenwriters nationally, went on strike Tuesday, knocking late-night talk shows off the air and threatening the production of hundreds of TV programs and films, including ones for the upcoming fall season. Their talks broke down on Monday after six weeks of negotiations.

The writers said earlier this week that they're seeking minimum staffing levels and employment terms on TV series. The union wants at least six writers on an episodic TV show and commitments for 13 weeks of work on programs made for streaming.

The studios said Thursday they couldn't support those requests.

“If writing needs to be done, writers are hired, but these proposals require the employment of writers whether they're needed for the creative process or not,” their statement said.

Another flash point is the use of artificial intelligence in screenwriting. The guild is asking the studios to not use the technology. The studios said the issue raises “hard, important creative and legal questions.”

Writers want to use artificial intelligence software in their work, but AI material can't be copyrighted, the studios said. Only writers will be paid for scripts and AI-generated material would not receive writing credit, according to the studios.

© 2023 Bloomberg LP

OnePlus recently launched its first tablet in India, the OnePlus Pad, which is only sold in a Halo Green colour option. With this tablet, OnePlus has stepped into a new territory that's dominated by Apple's iPad. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Hollywood, Hollywood Studios, Writers Guild of America, Writers Guild of America strike, Strike, AI, Artificial Intelligence
Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Ola Electric Says It Will Refund Charger Cost to EV Scooter Buyers
  2. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Now Live for Prime Users: Best Deals on Phones
  3. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC Launched: All Details
  4. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023 Live Now: Top Offers 
  5. Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix 2023: Timings in India, How to Watch
  6. Amazon Great Summer Sale 2023: Top Offers on Home Appliances
  7. How to Buy an iPhone 14 for Rs. 39,323 During the Amazon Great Summer Sale
  8. Nothing Phone 2 Launch Timeline Confirmed, Here's When It Will Debut
  9. Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva Is Coming to Disney+ Hotstar on November 4
  10. Asus ROG Ally to Launch on This Date; Renders, Specifications, Price Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Pathaan Starring Shah Rukh Khan to Release in Bangladesh on May 12
  2. OnePlus Foldable Smartphone Launch Timeline Leaked; Tipped to Debut in August
  3. India Leading Digital Revolution, Its Financial Inclusion Journey Can Be Example for Others: UN Officials
  4. Google Pixel Devices May Get Bard AI as a New Homescreen Widget, Tips APK Teardown
  5. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2 Production to Continue Amidst Writers’ Strike
  6. 'India Is at a Tipping Point,' Says CEO Tim Cook as Apple Stakes Future Growth on Emerging Markets
  7. Hollywood Studios Claims They Offered Writers a $97 Million Wage Increase
  8. Motorola Edge 40 With MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, 8GB RAM Launched: Price, Specifications
  9. Jack Dorsey's Block Shakes Off Short Seller Hindenburg's Report to Post a Rise in Quarterly Revenue
  10. Coinbase Crypto Exchange Posts Smaller Quarterly Loss After Costs Cuts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.