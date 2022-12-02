Technology News
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Announces Season 2 Cast, Currently Filming in the UK

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) will replace Joseph Mawle in the role of Orc leader Adar.

By Press Trust of India |  Updated: 2 December 2022 13:37 IST
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Announces Season 2 Cast, Currently Filming in the UK

Photo Credit: Amazon Prime Video

The Amazon TV series is based on the works of author J.R.R. Tolkien

Highlights
  • The second season is currently in production in the UK
  • Season one has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide
  • J.D. Payne has co-created the show with Patrick McKay

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has roped in seven new recurring cast members for the forthcoming second season, which is currently in production in the UK.

Actors Gabriel Akuwudike, Yasen Atour, Ben Daniels, Amelia Kenworthy, Nia Towle, and Nicholas Woodeson have joined the show along with Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders), who will be replacing Joseph Mawle in the role of Orc leader Adar.

“Since its premiere, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power has been bringing audiences together to experience the magic and wonder of J.R.R. Tolkien's magnificent Middle-earth. To date, season one is the top Original series for Amazon Prime Video in every region and has been viewed by over 100 million people worldwide, a truly global hit that speaks to the universal nature of powerful storytelling.

“We welcome these wonderful actors to our ‘fellowship' and look forward to telling more incredible Second Age stories in season two,” Vernon Sanders, Head of Global Television, Amazon Studios, said in a statement.

The Rings of Power is primarily based on the appendices of The Lord of the Rings, specifically the description of Middle-earth's Second Age, and includes younger versions of some of the key characters from the original trilogy.

Set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien's famed book series, the Amazon show follows the forging of the original rings of power during the Second Age that allowed the Dark Lord Sauron to spread evil across Middle-earth.

J.D. Payne has co-created the show with Patrick McKay. Payne also serves as the showrunner.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Season 2

  • Genre Adventure, Fantasy
  • Cast
    Robert Aramayo, Owain Arthur, Nazanin Boniadi, Morfydd Clark, Ismael Cruz Córdova, Markella Kavenagh, Joseph Mawle, Tyroe Muhafidin, Sophia Nomvete, Charlie Vicker, Banjamin Walker, Daniel Weyman
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power Announces Season 2 Cast, Currently Filming in the UK
