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Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Home Appliances Teased

Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 will offer up to 65 percent off on washing machines, refrigerators, and other home appliances.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 6 August 2026 17:51 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Top Deals on Home Appliances Teased

Photo Credit: Amazon

Buyers can take advantage of Amazon Pay offers and additional coupon discounts in the sale

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Highlights
  • Washing machines, refrigerators will be discounted in Great Freedom Sale
  • The Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026 starts on August 7
  • Buyers can lower the effective price further with eligible bank offers
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Amazon's Great Freedom Sale is set to begin on August 7 with discounts on a range of products. As always, smartphones and accessories are the key highlight of this year's Independence Day special sale, but it is also the right opportunity for buyers who want to purchase a new appliance for their home or upgrade their existing model. Above the sale prices, shoppers can avail bank discounts, exchange offers and other offers. Purchases made using an HDFC Bank Credit Card and EasyEMI transactions will get additional discounts. 

Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Home Appliances 

Ahead of the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, the e-commerce platform has revealed the sale prices of some washing machines and refrigerators through a dedicated landing page on its website. It is confirmed to offer up to 65 percent off on washing machines, refrigerators, and other home appliances. However, exact sale prices have not yet been revealed. Air conditioners start at Rs. 20,490, while chimneys and microwaves will be offered up to 65 percent off. 

Samsung 12kg 5 Star AI and Wi-Fi Washing Machine, which is currently priced at Rs. 60,990, will be priced below Rs. 40,000 in the sale. Similarly, the Samsung 653L 3-Star Convertible 5-in-1 refrigerator, originally priced at Rs. 1,21,000, will be priced under Rs. 70,000.

Haier 598L 3-Star refrigerator is currently listed for Rs. 1,40,890. The price is confirmed to drop by more than Rs. 70,000 in the upcoming sale. Additionally, the Bosch 9kg 5-Star AI washing machine will be offered for less than Rs. 30,000 in the sale, down from the actual price of Rs. 59,990.

LG's 9kg 5-Star AI Direct Drive washing machine will be priced under Rs. 40,000, instead of the original price of Rs. 53,990. The Haier 520L 3-Star refrigerator will retail for less than Rs. 80,000, compared to the actual price of Rs. 1,55,090.

The final prices are likely to be revealed when the sale goes live or beforehand. These offer prices may also include bank discounts and coupon-based offers. 

These deals allow buyers to save when getting new appliances without stretching their budgets. Above the sale prices, shoppers can avail bank discounts, UPI-based discounts, exchange offers and other offers. Amazon has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer an instant discount of up to 10 percent on purchases made using their credit cards and EasyEMI transactions.

Buyers can also take advantage of Amazon Pay offers and additional coupon discounts. Other benefits like cash on delivery, same-day delivery and easy returns are available on select products. Amazon Prime members can enjoy additional offers on their purchases.

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026, Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon, Amazon Sale
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
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