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Flipkart Freedom Sale: Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Discounts, Offers Announced

Flipkart Freedom Sale will offer up to Rs. 4,500 bank discount on credit card EMI transactions while buying a new Nothing Phone (4a) Pro.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 20:34 IST
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Nothing Phone (4a) Series, Phone (4b) Discounts, Offers Announced

Nothing Phone (4b) sports a 16-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Customers will be able to save up to Rs. 6,000 on a Nothing phone
  • Nothing Phone (4b) is the latest Nothing smartphone in India
  • The discounts will be available in India till August 16
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Flipkart Freedom Sale is set to commence in India on August 8, bringing discounts on various electronics, including smartphones, tablets, and laptops. However, the e-commerce giant will provide early access to the deals starting August 7. Hours before the early deals go live, the UK-based smartphone maker has announced that the Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and the latest Phone (4b) will be available during the sale event at discounted prices, allowing customers to maximise their savings. Buyers will be able to avail of bank discounts with select credit cards and exchange bonuses, allowing them to save up to Rs. 6,000.

Flipkart Freedom Sale: Deals on Nothing Smartphones Revealed

On Thursday, the Carl Pei-led tech firm announced that the Nothing Phone (4a), Phone (4a) Pro, and Phone (4b) will be available at discounted prices during the upcoming Flipkart Freedom Sale. The company has revealed the discounts and offers. The latest Nothing Phone (4b) will be available with a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,000 on credit card EMI transactions. Alternatively, buyers can get a bank discount of up to Rs. 2,625 on regular credit card payments.

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On top of this, the Flipkart Freedom Sale will offer an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,000, taking the effective price of the Nothing Phone (4b) to Rs. 30,999. On the other hand, the Nothing Phone (4a) will be available at an effective price of Rs. 37,999, which includes a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,000 on credit card EMI transactions and up to Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus. In case a customer makes the full payment via a credit card in one go, they will be offered a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,225.

Lastly, the Nothing Phone (4a) Pro will be offered with a bank discount of up to Rs. 4,500 with credit card EMI transactions. However, if a buyer wants to make the full payment at once, they will be offered a bank discount of up to Rs. 3,750 with select credit cards during the upcoming Flipkart Freedom Sale. Costumes can also avail of an exchange bonus of up to Rs. 1,500 while buying the Phone (4a) Pro.

The Flipkart Freedom Sale deals on Nothing Phone (4a) series and Phone (4b) are set to go live on August 7 (Friday). The deals on the three smartphones will be live in India till August 16. However, the regular Flipkart Freedom Sale will commence on August 8.

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4a, Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Nothing, Flipkart Freedom Sale, Flipkart Offers
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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