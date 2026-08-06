Flipkart's Freedom Sale will start on August 8 with deals across different smartphones, tablets, and electronic accessories. Flipkart's Plus and VIP subscribers will get early access to the sale. Ahead of the sale, Flipkart has started revealing the sale prices for Nothing and Oppo smartphones. Nothing's Phone 4a series, Oppo's K-series and Reno 15 lineup are confirmed to be discounted in the sale. Above the sale price, customers can avail no-cost EMI offers and exchange offers.

Nothing, Oppo Smartphone Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Flipkart's dedicated microsite for the Freedom Sale reveals the sale prices of Nothing and Oppo smartphones. The Nothing Phone 4a will be available for Rs. 37,999, instead of the original price of Rs. 46,999. EMI offers will start at Rs. 4,222 per month. The Phone 4a Pro is confirmed to be priced at Rs. 43,999, instead of the launch price of Rs. 49,999.

The newly launched Nothing Phone 4b will be offered at a discounted price of Rs. 30,999 during the sale. The handset was launched in India with a price tag of Rs. 34,999. The EMI offers will start at Rs. 3,444 per month.

Oppo's K14x will cost Rs. 16,499 in the upcoming Flipkart Freedom Sale, instead of Rs. 16,999. The Oppo K14 will be Rs. 18,999, down from Rs. 21,999. The Reno 14 is set to be priced at Rs. 36,999 (original price Rs. 47,999).

The Flipkart microsite reveals that the Reno 15 will be available for Rs. 43,200, down from the launch price of Rs. 45,999. The Reno 15c 5G will be available for Rs. 37,800. The Reno 15 Pro will be sold for Rs. 61,200, while the Reno 15 Pro Mini will be available for Rs. 54,000.

All these prices will include select offers and discounts, as indicated by Flipkart. The e-commerce platform will run this year's Freedom Sale from August 8. The end date of the sale is not yet revealed. Plus and Flipkart Black members will get 24 hours' early access to the sale. The sale will offer many payment-related offers. Shoppers can avail UPI-based discounts.

SBI credit card users will get up to a 10 percent instant discount on payments. Further, there will be no-cost EMI offers and exchange discounts during the sale.

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