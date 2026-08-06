The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the first handset in the Note 17 series in the country. The phone arrives in India weeks after its debut in China. The smartphone has similar specifications and features to its Chinese counterpart. The handset is set to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset. The Redmi Note 17 5G boasts an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide about 2.5 days of battery life. The phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display, which refreshes at up to 120Hz. It also ships with the latest HyperOS 3.

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 30,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards.

The phone is set to go on sale in India on August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Note 17 5G is offered in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The Xiaomi sub-brand promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches for the new smartphone. The Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and HydroTouch 2.0 for better touch response even with wet or damp fingers.

Powering the Redmi Note 17 5G is an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The handset also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For thermal management, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a vapour chamber cooling solution with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom, coupled with an LED flash. It also features an unspecified secondary shooter. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 17 5G is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. It is claimed to provide about 2.5 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the tech firm claims that the phone will offer 28.29 hours of video playback on YouTube, 24.14 hours of WhatsApp usage, 10.58 hours of GPS navigation via Google Maps, or 13.89 hours of BGMI gameplay on a single charge. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm and weighs about 225g.