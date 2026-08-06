Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50 Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 17 5G will go on sale in India via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 12:21 IST
Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 17 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera in India

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Redmi Note 17 5G features a Snapdragon chipset
  • Redmi Note 17 5G ships with HyperOS 3
  • Redmi Note 17 5G is offered in three colour options
Advertisement

The Redmi Note 17 5G was launched in India on Thursday as the first handset in the Note 17 series in the country. The phone arrives in India weeks after its debut in China. The smartphone has similar specifications and features to its Chinese counterpart. The handset is set to go on sale in the country via Amazon and the Xiaomi India online store. It is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 4 series chipset. The Redmi Note 17 5G boasts an 8,000mAh battery, which is claimed to provide about 2.5 days of battery life. The phone is equipped with a 6.9-inch TrueColour AMOLED display, which refreshes at up to 120Hz. It also ships with the latest HyperOS 3.

Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India, Availability

Redmi Note 17 5G price in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at Rs. 30,999. The company is offering an instant discount of Rs. 3,000 with SBI, Axis Bank, and Kotak credit cards.

The phone is set to go on sale in India on August 12 via Amazon and the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi Note 17 5G is offered in Arctic Blue, Dark Night, and Starlight Purple colour options.

Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi Note 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone that ships with Xiaomi's latest HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16. The Xiaomi sub-brand promises four years of OS upgrades and six years of security patches for the new smartphone. The Redmi Note 17 5G sports a 6.9-inch Full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,396 pixels) AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, up to 1,800 nits peak brightness, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 960Hz PWM DC dimming, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection, and HydroTouch 2.0 for better touch response even with wet or damp fingers.

Powering the Redmi Note 17 5G is an octa-core Snapdragon 4 Gen 4 chipset, which is built on a 4nm process. The handset also features 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage, which can be expanded by up to 2TB via a microSD card. For thermal management, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a vapour chamber cooling solution with a 10,416 sq mm graphite heat dissipation area. It ships with an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance.

For optics, the Redmi Note 17 5G features a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture and up to 2x digital zoom, coupled with an LED flash. It also features an unspecified secondary shooter. The smartphone is equipped with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls, with an f/2.0 aperture, placed inside a hole-punch display cutout. It is capable of recording videos at up to 1080p/30 fps.

The Redmi Note 17 5G is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery that supports 45W wired fast charging and 22.5W wired reverse charging. It is claimed to provide about 2.5 days of battery life on a single charge. Moreover, the tech firm claims that the phone will offer 28.29 hours of video playback on YouTube, 24.14 hours of WhatsApp usage, 10.58 hours of GPS navigation via Google Maps, or 13.89 hours of BGMI gameplay on a single charge. The phone measures 169.7x79.14x8.4mm and weighs about 225g.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi Note 17 5G, Redmi, Redmi Note 17 5G Price in India, Redmi Note 17 5G India Launch, Redmi Note 17 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price

Related Stories

Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Deal Teased Ahead of Sale
  2. Poco M8 Power vs OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite vs Moto G77 Power: Price, Features Compared
  3. Vivo Revives Its S-Series Lineup in India With the New Vivo S2
  4. Realme 16x 5G India Launch Roundup: Here's Everything We Know So Far
  5. Redmi Note 17 5G With an 8,000mAh Battery Arrives in India: See Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Flipkart Freedom Sale: Samsung Galaxy S25 FE Confirmed to Be Available at a Discounted Price
  2. Redmi Note 17 5G Launched in India With 8,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Rear Camera: Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Unveils The Big Bespoke AI Fest in India Ahead of Independence Day: Offers, Benefits
  4. Vivo S2 Launched in India With Dimensity 7360-Turbo Chipset, 7,050mAh Battery: Price, Specifications
  5. Motorola Signature Starts Receiving Android 17 Beta Update With Redesigned App Icons, New Features: Report
  6. Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 PlayStation Ports Reportedly Among Best-Selling Games of 2026
  7. Vivo V80 Lite 5G Spotted on Google Play Supported Devices Listing; Launch Seems Imminent
  8. Xiaomi HyperOS 4 Leak Hints at Beta Rollout Timeline and New Features
  9. Apple’s iCloud Private Relay May Expose Users' Real IP Addresses Due to WebKit Flaws: Report
  10. iPhone Ultra to Fuel 20 Percent Growth in Foldable Smartphone Shipments This Year: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »