A 14-year-old game is one of 2026's best-selling titles. The recently released PlayStation ports of Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 have proven to be a big hit. Black Ops 2, which was originally released in 2012, is estimated to have sold over 8 million copies on PS4 and PS5, making it one of the top-selling games of the year. The Black Ops 1 port is said to have sold 3 million copies on Sony consoles in less than a month.

Publisher Activision and Treyarch, the original developer behind the two classic Black Ops titles, released the ports on PS4 and PS5 in July, priced at $40 each. The two Call of Duty games originally launched on PS3, but lack of backwards compatibility meant that they were unavailable on PS4 and PS5 until last month.

Now that Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 are available on PS4 and PS5, PlayStation users seem to have flocked to the games. As per Alinea Analytics' estimates, the two ports have sold over 11 million copies combined on PlayStation consoles.

Black Ops 1 and 2 Best-Selling Games on PlayStation in July

Black Ops 2 leads the charge and is estimated to have sold 8.2 million copies, with PS5 copies occupying 93 percent of the share. Black Ops 1, on the other hand, is said to have sold 3 million units — 94 percent of them on PS5.

According to Alinea's estimates, Black Ops 1 and 2 are the two best-selling games on PlayStation in July, followed by Assassin's Creed: Black Flag Resynced and EA Sports FC 26.

Based on their $40 price tag (available for $20 for PS Plus members for a limited time), the two Call of Duty titles are estimated to have generated $435 million on PS4 and PS5 in less than a month.

It's also worth noting that Black Ops 1 and 2 on PlayStation aren't remasters or remakes that come with visual enhancements. They are simply 1080p ports that allow PS4 and PS5 users to experience the older games on modern Sony consoles.

Call of Duty: Black Ops and Black Ops 2 were released on PC, PS3, and Xbox 360 in 2010 and 2012, respectively. The two titles are already available on current-generation Xbox consoles via backwards compatibility.

The PlayStation ports were handled by Iron Galaxy and were released on PS4 and PS5 on July 9, 2026. Black Ops 1 and 2 ports come with respective single-player campaigns, multiplayer, and zombies.