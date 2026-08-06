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Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Xiaomi Pad 7, OnePlus Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 and More

Customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions during the Amazon sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 17:20 IST
Amazon Great Freedom Sale: Top Deals on Xiaomi Pad 7, OnePlus Pad 2, Redmi Pad 2 and More

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi Pad 7 comes in India in Graphite Grey, Mirage Purple and Sage Green shades

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Highlights
  • Xiaomi Pad 7 will see a price cut of Rs. 10,000 during the sale
  • Bank offers provide additional savings on purchases
  • Amazon Great Freedom Sale starts tomorrow in India
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The Amazon Great Freedom Sale in India is all set to begin tomorrow (Friday). The Independence Day-themed annual sale event is expected to bring discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has announced a range of tablet deals. Shoppers will be able to purchase tablets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Among the most notable offers is the deal on the Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition. The tablet is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 39,999. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, customers can purchase with a discount for Rs. 29,999, translating into a direct price cut of Rs. 10,000.

Further, they can also take advantage of eligible bank offers to further reduce the effective sale price to Rs. 30,249.

Introduced in India in January 2025, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen with a nano texture coating on top, and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The tablet carries a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and has several AI-backed features like AI Writing and AI Live Subtitles.

Amazon Sale: Best Tablet Deals

During the sale period, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Tablet List Price Sale Price Effective Price Buying Link
Samsung Galaxy Tab A11+ Rs. 27,999 Rs. 20,500 Rs. 19,250 Buy Here
OnePlus Pad 2 Rs. 47,999 Rs. 31,999 Rs. 30,249 Buy Here
Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 with Pen Plus Rs. 70,000 Rs. 37,999 Rs. 36,249 Buy Here
Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition Rs. 39,999 Rs. 29,999 Rs. 26,249 Buy Here
Lenovo Idea Tab WiFi with Pen Rs. 25,000 Rs. 22,999 Rs. 21,749 Buy Here
Redmi Pad 2 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 15,999 Rs. 13,749 Buy Here

 

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OnePlus Pad 2

OnePlus Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Tall display is great for work and play
  • Seamless connectivity with OnePlus smartphones
  • Comfortable typing experience
  • Stylo 2 experience is unique
  • Software is packed with features
  • Immersive 6-speaker sound
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
  • Works better with OnePlus smartphones
  • Keyboard?s trackpad needs work
Read detailed OnePlus Pad 2 review
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2120x3000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 14
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Redmi Pad 2

Redmi Pad 2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • HyperOS is very tablet-friendly
  • Solid software commitment
  • Sufficiently large battery
  • Immersive audio
  • Bad
  • If heavier than it looks
  • No biometric unlock method
  • No adaptive auto-brightness system
  • Display could have been brighter
  • Slow wired charging
Read detailed Redmi Pad 2 review
Display 11-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G100 Ultra SoC
Front Camera 8-megapixel + No
Resolution 2560x1600 pixels
RAM 4GB
OS Android 15
Storage 128GB
Rear Camera 8-megapixel + No
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
Comments

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Further reading: Amazon Great Freedom Sale, Amazon sale, OnePlus Pad 2, Xiaomi Pad 7, Redmi Pad 2, Lenovo Idea Tab, Samsung Galaxy Tab A11 Plus
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Asus Pad Goes on Sale in India With 2.8K OLED Display, Dimensity 8300 SoC: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

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