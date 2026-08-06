The Amazon Great Freedom Sale in India is all set to begin tomorrow (Friday). The Independence Day-themed annual sale event is expected to bring discounts on a wide range of products, including smartphones, tablets, TVs, ACs, and other electronics. Ahead of the sale, the e-commerce giant has announced a range of tablet deals. Shoppers will be able to purchase tablets from brands like Samsung, OnePlus, Lenovo, and Xiaomi at considerably lower prices than their usual market rates.

Among the most notable offers is the deal on the Xiaomi Pad 7 Nano Texture Edition. The tablet is listed on the e-commerce platform for Rs. 39,999. During the Amazon Great Freedom Sale, customers can purchase with a discount for Rs. 29,999, translating into a direct price cut of Rs. 10,000.

Further, they can also take advantage of eligible bank offers to further reduce the effective sale price to Rs. 30,249.

Introduced in India in January 2025, the Xiaomi Pad 7 is equipped with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 chipset and an 8,850mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It sports an 11.2-inch 3.2K LCD screen with a nano texture coating on top, and ships with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The tablet carries a quad-speaker system with Dolby Atmos support and has several AI-backed features like AI Writing and AI Live Subtitles.

Amazon Sale: Best Tablet Deals

During the sale period, customers can avail of a 10 percent instant discount on HDFC Bank credit cards and EasyEMI transactions on eligible purchases. Further, Amazon Pay ICICI Bank card holders can unlock 5 percent unlimited savings. Amazon is also advertising no-cost EMI options on select products, along with exchange offers, to further lower the effective sale price of products.

With the offers out of the way, let's take a look at the best deals on tablets during the Amazon Great Freedom Sale.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.