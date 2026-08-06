Asus Pad is now available to purchase in India. This latest Android tablet was launched at Computex 2026 in June this year, and it is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. It has a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display, which is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and carries a 9,000mAh battery. The Asus Pad has four speakers and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Asus Pad Price in India, Sale Offers

The Asus Pad is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Asus eShop, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised retail partners. It costs 45,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 49,990.

Shoppers can avail Asus Easy Pay offers on the Asus Pad. The company is offering up to 12 months No Cost EMI, starting at Rs. 3,833 per month.

Asus Pad Specifications

The new Asus Pad runs on Android 16. It has a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel is rated to deliver 600 nits of typical brightness and 2,000 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The tablet is compatible with the Asus Pen 2.0 and newer models.

The Asus Pad runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

For connectivity, the Asus Pad has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It has four speakers supporting Dolby Atmos 360-degree cinematic audio. It features a 9,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 45W fast-charging support. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes.