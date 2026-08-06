Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Tablets
  • Tablets News
  • Asus Pad Goes on Sale in India With 2.8K OLED Display, Dimensity 8300 SoC: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Asus Pad Goes on Sale in India With 2.8K OLED Display, Dimensity 8300 SoC: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Asus Pad runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 16:30 IST
Asus Pad Goes on Sale in India With 2.8K OLED Display, Dimensity 8300 SoC: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus Pad has a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) OLED display

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Asus Pad is now available to purchase in India.
  • It features a 13-megapixel rear camera
  • Asus Pad runs on Android 16
Advertisement

Asus Pad is now available to purchase in India. This latest Android tablet was launched at Computex 2026 in June this year, and it is offered in two RAM and storage configurations. It has a 12.2-inch 2.8K OLED display, which is touted to deliver up to 2,000 nits of brightness. It runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset and carries a 9,000mAh battery. The Asus Pad has four speakers and a 13-megapixel rear camera.

Asus Pad Price in India, Sale Offers

The Asus Pad is now available for purchase in India through Flipkart, Asus eShop, ROG Stores, Reliance Digital and authorised retail partners. It costs 45,990 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model is priced at Rs. 49,990.

VoltAsus Pad Discussion
Explore More...

Shoppers can avail Asus Easy Pay offers on the Asus Pad. The company is offering up to 12 months No Cost EMI, starting at Rs. 3,833 per month.

Asus Pad Specifications

The new Asus Pad runs on Android 16. It has a 12.2-inch 2.8K (1,840x2,800 pixels) OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate, and a 92 percent screen-to-body ratio. The screen has a 3:2 aspect ratio. The panel is rated to deliver 600 nits of typical brightness and 2,000 nits of peak brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). The tablet is compatible with the Asus Pen 2.0 and newer models.

The Asus Pad runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 8300 chipset paired with 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. It features a 13-megapixel rear camera and a 5-megapixel front-facing camera.

For connectivity, the Asus Pad has Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.3 and a USB Type-C port. It has four speakers supporting Dolby Atmos 360-degree cinematic audio. It features a 9,000 mAh lithium-polymer battery with 45W fast-charging support. The fast charging feature is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 50 percent in just 30 minutes. 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Asus Pad, Asus Pad Price in India, Asus Pad Specifications, Asus
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Smartphone Deals Under Rs. 40,000 Revealed

Related Stories

Asus Pad Goes on Sale in India With 2.8K OLED Display, Dimensity 8300 SoC: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Smartphones Under Rs. 20,000
  2. iQOO Z11 Confirmed to Launch in India With This Chipset
  3. Here's When the iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Will Launch: See Expected Specs
  4. What Does GTA 6's Exclusive Premiere on Netflix Mean for Gaming?
  5. Mijia by Xiaomi Announced: Five Key Things to Know
  6. Amazon Great Freedom Sale LIVE: Best Smartphone, Tablet Deals
  7. Apple's iPhone 18 Pro Max Leak Hints at Major Hardware Upgrades
  8. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature Might Support These Colours
  9. Samsung Introduces ISOCELL HPC 200-Megapixel Sensor With DeepPix Technology
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Sale 2026: Best Deals on Refrigerators from Haier, LG, Samsung and More Brands
  2. Samsung 200MP ISOCELL HPC Camera Sensor Announced With Better HDR and Low-Light Performance
  3. Samsung Galaxy S26 FE Design Revealed in Fresh Leak Ahead of Launch
  4. iQOO Z11 Colourways, Key Specifications Teased; Confirmed to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo Chipset
  5. Pova AI Buds Pro India Launch Date Announced; Design, Key Features, Amazon Availability Confirmed
  6. iQOO Neo 11 Ultra Launch Date Announced as Key Specifications, Features Surface Online
  7. Huawei MatePad SE 11, MatePad 11.5 PaperMatte Edition Now Available on Flipkart: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Says More Galaxy Z Flip Users Are Upgrading to Galaxy Z Fold 8
  9. Google Pixel 11 Series HiLight Feature to Reportedly Support Multiple Colours; Might Let Users Assign Colours to Callers
  10. Redmi K200 Series Could Replace K110, Executive Hints Ahead of K100 Series Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »