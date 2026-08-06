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Redmi 17 5G Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.9-Inch HD Display: Price, Specifications

Redmi 17 5G is offered in Cold Mist Blue, Feather Mist White, and Star Rock Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 6 August 2026 14:34 IST
Redmi 17 5G Launched With 6,300mAh Battery, 6.9-Inch HD Display: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 17 5G features an 8-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Redmi 17 5G is powered by a Unisoc chipset
  • Redmi 17 5G supports 15W wired charging
  • Redmi 17 5G is currently on sale in China
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Redmi 17 5G was launched in China on Thursday, following the unveiling of the Redmi Note 17 lineup. The new smartphone is currently on sale in the country via the company website. The handset is offered in three colour options and two RAM and storage configurations. The Redmi 17 5G is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8000 series chipset, which has been paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The budget phone gets a single rear camera unit, offering a 13-megapixel shooter. Moreover, it also features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies. The phone boasts a 6.9-inch LCD touchscreen, too.

Redmi 17 5G Price in India, Availability

In China, the price of the Redmi 17 5G starts at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 14,000) for the base variant, which offers 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. On the other hand, the top-end 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration is priced at CNY 1,199 (about Rs. 17,000).

The handset is currently on sale in China via the Xiaomi online store. The Redmi 17 5G is offered in Cold Mist Blue, Feather Mist White, and Star Rock Black (translated from Chinese) colour options.

Redmi 17 5G Specifications, Features

The Redmi 17 5G is a dual-SIM smartphone. It ships with Xiaomi's latest Android 16-based HyperOS 3. The handset sports a 6.9-inch HD (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD touchscreen, which delivers up to 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, up to 800 nits peak brightness, DC Dimming, and Wet Touch 2.0, which offers improved touch response while being used with wet or damp fingers.

Redmi's new phone is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T8300 chipset, which is built on a 6nm process. The SoC is claimed to deliver up to 2.2GHz peak clock speed. The phone also features a Mali G57 GPU, up to 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and 128GB of UFS 2.2 onboard storage. In the camera department, the Redmi 17 5G is equipped with a single 13-megapixel camera on the back and an 8-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

The Redmi 17 5G is backed by a 6,300mAh battery. The smartphone offers support for 15W wired charging and 7.5W wired reverse charging. It also supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.4, a USB Type-C port, GPS, Galileo, and QZSS for connectivity. The list of onboard sensors includes an ambient light sensor, an accelerometer, and an e-compass. The phone measures 171.56x79.47x8.15mm and weighs about 210g.

Redmi 17 5G

Redmi 17 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Unisoc T8300
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6300mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
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Further reading: Redmi 17 5G, Redmi, Redmi 17 5G Price, Redmi 17 5G Launch, Redmi 17 5G Specifications
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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