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Lupin Part 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Lupin Part 4 is an upcoming French Mystery Thriller series that is landing soon on Netflix. The show will pick from the instances of part 3.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 9 June 2026 16:02 IST
Lupin Part 4 OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When and Where to Watch it Online?

Photo Credit: Netflix

Part 4 of Lupin will premiere on October 23rd, 2026, exclusively on Netflix.

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Highlights
  • Lupin Part 4 is a French mystery thriller series
  • It has been created by George Kay
  • Streaming begins on Oct 23rd, 2026, only on Netflix
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Created by George Kay, Lupin is a French Mystery Thriller series that is finally arriving with its Part 4 this year. The plot of the series will revolve around Assane Diop, as he will be confronted by challenges while being in police custody. Furthermore, the viewers will witness his ultimate sacrifice and the hurdles he will encounter, only to ensure safety for his family. The sequences will be packed with action and drama, and the season will have some new faces, too.

When and Where to Watch Lupin Part 4

Part 4 of Lupin will premiere on October 23, 2026, exclusively on Netflix. The viewers will require an active subscription to stream it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of Lupin Part 4

Following the instances from Part 3, where Assane Diop (Played by Omar Sy), escapes death and secures the exit of his estranged mother, this time he will find himself locked within a French prison. As he embraces the new life, he will be confronted by strategic hurdles that will make him fight for his survival and ensure his family is safe. On the other hand, Assane will use his knowledge to navigate his way through the political corruption and prison threats. This season is promised to be blended with action, thrill, and immense mystery.

Cast and Crew of Lupin Part 4

Directed by Edouard Salier, this season stars Omar Sy in the lead role, accompanied by other prominent faces like Ludivine Sagnier, Soufiane Guerrab, Antoine Gouy, and others. The music composition of the season has been handled by Mathieu Lamboley, while Mathieu Plainfosse is the cinematographer.

Reception of Lupin Part 4

This season is yet to be released on the digital screens; however, the overall IMDb rating of the show stands at 7.5/10.

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Further reading: Lupin Part 4, IMDb, netflix
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
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