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Honor X80 Pro Max in Development With Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC and 11,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims

The Honor X80 Pro Max could feature one of the largest batteries seen on a mainstream smartphone.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 9 June 2026 14:32 IST
Honor X80 Pro Max in Development With Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC and 11,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims

Photo Credit: Honor

The recently launched Honor Win Turbo packs a 10,000mAh battery

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Highlights
  • Honor X80 Pro Max tipped to use a Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC
  • The purported handset could support 90W fast charging
  • Standard X80 model may debut between June 10 and June 20 in China
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Honor is expected to expand its X80 smartphone lineup in China with the launch of several new models, with a recent leak hinting at the launch of the standard X80 this month. According to a tipster, the purported handset could be joined by another model, ubiquitously known as the Honor X80 Pro Max. It is said to feature an 11,000mAh battery, along with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications Tipped

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) shared details of the rumoured Honor X80 Pro Max in a post on Weibo. According to the leak, the purported handset will feature an 11,000mAh battery. If launched, it would make it one of the largest batteries seen on a mainstream smartphone. The handset is also said to support 90W fast charging.

The Honor X80 Pro Max is also tipped to sport a 6.8-inch flat AMOLED display with slim bezels and rounded corners. The panel is said to offer a resolution of 2,788×1,280 pixels. Under the hood, the purported handset could be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 chipset.

The leak further suggests that the rumoured smartphone may arrive with full water-resistance certification, an enhanced drop-resistant design, and flagship-grade biometric authentication features.

The tipster's claims build upon an earlier report that claimed Honor was testing a smartphone equipped with an 11,000mAh battery. At the time, the identity of the handset was not revealed, but it was believed to be the successor to the Honor Power, which introduced an 8,000mAh cell. The new information, however, indicates that the battery could debut on the Honor X80 Pro Max. The company, notable, also recently launched the Honor Win Turbo with a massive 10,000mAh battery.

The standard Honor X80 is tipped to feature the Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC, along with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display and a 10,000mAh battery. Honor has yet to announce a launch timeline for the X80 Pro Max. Per leaks, the standard X80 may debut between June 10 and June 20 in China.

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Further reading: Honor X80 Pro Max, Honor X80 Pro Max Specifications, Honor
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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Honor X80 Pro Max in Development With Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 SoC and 11,000mAh Battery, Tipster Claims
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